Chris Chester apologises for 'pathetic' Castleford Tigers display in Leeds Rhinos rout

Chris Chester has apologised to supporters after branding Castleford Tigers' performance against Leeds Rhinos "pathetic".
By James O'Brien
Published 16th Aug 2025, 17:53 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2025, 17:54 BST

The Tigers conceded 11 tries on their way to a 64-6 drubbing in Saturday's West Yorkshire derby at Wheldon Road, marking the low point of an already forgettable season.

Director of rugby Chester, who is doubling up as Castleford's interim head coach, did not pull any punches in his assessment of a lifeless display.

"I told them I thought it was pathetic," he said.

"The way that we played in that first 40 minutes was probably the worst individual and collective performance I've ever been involved in.

"I don't like using that word (pathetic). That's just not the kind of word that I use but I think I made it quite clear at half-time what I thought about that first half.

"We just continued that in the second half and I can only apologise for the lack of effort. The performance was nowhere near where it should have been."

Castleford have been without a head coach since Danny McGuire’s sacking last month but are close to naming his successor.

Leeds were far too good for their rivals. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)placeholder image
Leeds were far too good for their rivals. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Chester joked that finalising the deal may not be as straightforward after such an ugly defeat.

"I'm hopeful there's going to be an announcement on Monday," he said.

"I'll try and get in contact, although that performance might put him off.

"I'll speak over the next 24 to 48 hours with a view to getting an announcement for 2026."

