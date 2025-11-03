Chris Chester hits back at George Griffin over Castleford Tigers criticism with culture statement

Castleford Tigers director of rugby Chris Chester has hit back at former player George Griffin, branding his social media post about delayed payments as "indicative of the kind of culture we've had at the club in the past".

Griffin, who left Wheldon Road at the end of the season, took to X on Saturday to share his disappointment about not being paid on time.

"I really didn't want to leave Castleford Tigers on a bad note as I enjoyed my time there, but for consecutive months now myself and everyone else that has left the club has received their contractual payment late and have been unable to pay their bills," said the 33-year-old.

"No one at the club seems to know what's going on or passes blame to others.

"It seems Castleford Tigers need to stop shopping at Netto for their staff and start looking elsewhere."

While acknowledging a slight delay, Chester has questioned Griffin's decision to air his grievances publicly.

"I think it's disappointing to be sent it first and foremost on social media," said Chester on Monday.

"All contracted players and staff were paid on Friday and the players that all signed compromised deals were paid today.

"As a club, we should have communicated that a little better but I think everything has been blown out of proportion. There are no issues at the club.

"It's indicative of the kind of culture we've had at the club in the past that they feel the need to put it out on their social media.

"We should have communicated that a little better but it's all been sorted."

Griffin's supermarket reference relates to a comment made by Chester in August, when he declared: "We've been shopping at Netto in the past but now we're shopping at Sainsbury's."

Chester has doubled down on the remark, reiterating that the Tigers have recruited higher-quality personnel for 2026.

Asked whether he wished he had chosen his words more carefully, Chester replied: "No, not really. I said that in the moment.

"I wish George Griffin well at Sheffield Eagles. We've moved on as a club. We've signed some top-quality individuals – top-quality players, top-quality people.