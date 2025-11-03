Chris Chester provides Castleford Tigers recruitment latest as 2026 strengthening continues

Castleford Tigers director of rugby Chris Chester remains on the lookout for fresh additions to Ryan Carr's new-look squad, with recruitment continuing across all areas of the team.

The Tigers have already confirmed 10 signings for the start of the Carr era in 2026, headlined by Fijian pair Mikaele Ravalawa and Semi Valemei.

And there is more to come as Carr and Chester get to work on firing Castleford back up the Super League table.

"I know we've got the right man at the helm to lead us forward," said Chester at Carr's unveiling on Monday.

"It's my job to make sure I provide him with the personnel for us to achieve our goals.

"There's still a bit more recruitment to be done. There are some players that we've identified at other clubs that we want to try and bring in. I would say there will be a few people that will walk out the door as well.

"We still want to freshen the squad up. We've got 11 or 12 new players and that might be 13 or 14 new players in the next couple of weeks.

"That's up to me to sort out and work on behind the scenes. I know I've got the right man to bring that group of players together."

Chris Chester is still hoping to add to the Castleford squad before the start of the season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Castleford have also signed Brock Greacen, Blake Taaffe and Tom Weaver from overseas, while fellow new faces Jordan Lane, Jack Ashworth, Renouf Atoni, Liam Hood and Darnell McIntosh bring valuable Super League experience.

Asked which positions he was still looking to strengthen, Chester added: "All areas.

"We're looking at an outside back and another middle. They're few and far between at the moment, but we're hopeful that in the next two to three weeks, there will be a little bit of movement in the playing squad.

"I'm more than confident and happy with the squad we've put together. If we go into the 2026 season with the squad we've got now, I'll be more than happy.

Chris Chester and Ryan Carr faced the media on Monday. (Photo: Peter Smith)

"But we want to try and freshen it up a little bit. We're working on that in the background.