Clubs set to discover grading criteria next month as key dates revealed

RL Commercial has confirmed that the grading criteria will be presented to clubs next month before a vote is taken in April on whether to press ahead with the proposal.

IMG disclosed its recommendations for the future of the game late last year, including a new grading system that would replace automatic promotion and relegation between Super League and the Championship.

The on and off-field criteria that would be used to categorise clubs – viewed as the most important piece of the puzzle – is now close to being finalised.

"Clubs have today been informed of the next stages of IMG’s Reimagining of Rugby League," read a statement.

"Grading criteria will be presented at a Special General Meeting on March 9, with a number of consultation sessions scheduled for the next six weeks until another SGM, including a vote, on April 19."

Under the proposal, Category A clubs would be assured of a place in Super League, with any remaining places taken by the highest-ranked Category B clubs. That leaves a possibility of established Super League clubs missing out should the new system come into effect from 2025 as planned.

The Championship and League 1 would be made up of the remaining Category B and Category C clubs.

Clubs are set to be graded on an illustrative basis at the end of the upcoming season and would have 12 months to improve their status before the grades are reviewed and the new system is launched.

The switch to a new system in rugby league is edging closer. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)