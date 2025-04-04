Hull FC head coach John Cartwright has dubbed unbeaten Hull KR "the complete package" ahead of Saturday's Challenge Cup quarter-final.

The Black and Whites have enjoyed a strong start to Cartwright's tenure, winning six and drawing one of their eight fixtures.

However, Hull's form has been eclipsed by fierce rivals Rovers who have won all eight games, including three shutouts.

Cartwright expects to learn more about the resurgent Airlie Birds in the heat of a derby.

"It's more so the opposition we're up against," said the Australian, who took over at the MKM Stadium in the off-season.

"They're a class above at the moment. They've hardly leaked a point all year and are scoring plenty themselves.

"They're on the back of two really strong campaigns. That's where you build resilience – from being in tight games together.

"They've also added to their squad this year so they're the complete package.

"We'll certainly find out more about ourselves this week."

Hull have demonstrated their newfound resilience to win tight games on the road, including a dramatic victory at holders Wigan Warriors in the previous round.

Cartwright is anticipating a different kind of intensity altogether in the first Challenge Cup derby between the city rivals since 1986.

"There's going to be a lot of passion," he said ahead of his maiden experience of the rivalry.

"The supporters hold bragging rights when one side wins. They give it to the other side when they're down and crow about it when they win.

"I'm really excited for the game. It's great to have this exposure for a Challenge Cup game.

"It's going to be a full house and hopefully the TV ratings are through the roof."

Cartwright has ridden the highs and lows of Hull's season so far, with the 59-year-old particularly animated during the home draw against Leigh Leopards in early March.

That performance in their last outing at the MKM Stadium was a testament to the unity Cartwright has instilled in a team that lacked direction in previous seasons.

"Our main objective is to go out there and be as competitive as we can be," he said.

"We know if we're in games on the scoreboard, we can pull something out if need be.

"Hopefully it is close so I can get animated and we can send the fans home happy."

Hull lost all three derbies meetings last year and have not beaten Rovers at home since 2021.

Cartwright believes all the expectation is on KR to progress to the semi-finals.

"I daresay they'll be very short-price favourites," he said.

"They've been in enough finals lately to be able to handle that sort of tag.

"We're definitely the underdogs. Speaking to people around town, not many give us much of a hope.