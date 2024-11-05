Isaiah Vagana has been rewarded with a new three-year deal after a promising first season at Wakefield Trinity.

The New Zealand-born forward was under contract for next year but has now extended his stay until the end of 2027.

Vagana helped Trinity complete the Championship treble last month after missing a chunk of his debut campaign through injury.

The 24-year-old will follow in the footsteps of father and Bradford Bulls legend Joe Vagana when he makes the step up to Super League in 2025.

"I've loved my time at the club," said Vagana Jr.

"The coaches, staff, players and fans have welcomed me with open arms and made this place feel like home.

"We had a great year this year and have done the work to get back into Super League. The club is in a great position and has a bright future ahead. I want to be here for it so when the club offered me an opportunity to extend my time here I couldn't say no."

Recruitment manager Ste Mills has backed Vagana to fulfil his potential at the top level.

Isaiah Vagana enjoyed a strong first season at Wakefield. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

“As a club, we feel this is a big retention," said Mills.

"Isaiah has everything you want in a big powerful forward who can play on an edge too.

"He's only going to keep getting better and it's great to see him and his family decide to settle down in the UK and take his game to a whole new level.

"This is potentially a player in the past that big clubs would come and poach, however this time we wanted to make sure he's going nowhere.