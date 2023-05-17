All Sections
'Couldn’t see myself at another club': Kane Linnett commits to Hull KR

Kane Linnett will stay on for a sixth season at Hull KR after signing a one-year contract extension.

By James O'Brien
Published 17th May 2023, 18:00 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 18:11 BST

The 34-year-old joined the Robins ahead of the 2019 campaign and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Linnett remains one of KR's most consistent performers, taking his Super League try tally to 31 in 82 games against Warrington Wolves last week.

The Australian second-rower – an NRL Grand Final winner during his time with North Queensland Cowboys – has no doubt that he can play on until the end of 2024 after a strong start to this season.

"I always wanted to stay and couldn’t see myself at another club," said Linnett, who earned a place in the Super League Dream Team in 2021.

"I’m really happy to get the deal done and focus on my footy for the rest of the year now.

"My body feels good. I missed a fair chunk last year with the bicep injury and it was probably good for my body to have a bit of a break.

"I haven’t missed much footy this year and I still feel like I’m contributing to the team and doing my job.

Kane Linnett is a key figure for Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)Kane Linnett is a key figure for Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Kane Linnett is a key figure for Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"As long as I’m doing those things, I’m happy."

Linnett follows in the footsteps of Ryan Hall and Dean Hadley by committing his future to the Robins.

Rovers head coach Willie Peters expressed his delight after tying down one of the club's longest-serving players.

"Kane is a well-respected, senior player in our team and has been great support for me in my first year at the club," said Peters.

Kane Linnett, second left, is congratulated on scoring against Warrington last week. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)Kane Linnett, second left, is congratulated on scoring against Warrington last week. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)
Kane Linnett, second left, is congratulated on scoring against Warrington last week. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)
"He’s still playing at a very high level each week and he’s an important member of our team. We’re delighted that will continue into 2024."

Related topics:Hull KRSuper LeagueWarrington WolvesRobins