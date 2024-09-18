Craig Lingard rates Castleford Tigers season ahead of final game at Huddersfield Giants
The Tigers are guaranteed to finish 10th in Super League, representing a marginal improvement on last year when only relegated Wakefield Trinity collected fewer points.
Castleford topped their 2023 points tally with nine rounds to go despite slashing the playing budget but have added just one more victory in a disappointing finish.
"It's always a difficult one because as a competitor you want to win every single game," said Lingard.
"I'm exactly the same if I'm playing football in the back garden with the kids – you don't let them win because you want to win.
"But we've got to have a bit of realism about what's achievable for us. Where we were at the start of this season, judging us on the same terms as Wigan, Hull KR, Warrington and Saints with the budgets and players they've got wouldn't be realistic; we need to judge ourselves on where we were last year and where we started this season.
"The cold, hard facts are we spent considerably less than we did last year, have got more points and finished higher up the table.
"Nineteen players have made their debut, Sam Wood has got international recognition and we've got young players coming through together.
"I think on the whole it's been a fairly positive and successful season."
Zac Cini is the only confirmed addition for 2025 but Castleford are beginning to make progress on the recruitment front.
"I'm having conversations with the director of rugby (Danny Wilson) and we're confident we are moving forward,” added Lingard.
"We're hopeful it's going to be pushed forward this week or next, whether they're announced or not, as long as the deals are done behind the scenes.
"Recruitment is important for every club but it's significant for us going into this second year of our three-year plan. It's massively important we get the right players that can develop what we've improved on this year."
