Craig Lingard reveals Castleford Tigers target as he backs attack to get Super League season moving
Lingard is still waiting for his first win as Castleford head coach after seeing his team come out on the wrong side of a tight contest against Salford Red Devils on Sunday afternoon.
The Tigers were hamstrung by Liam Watts' red card in a heavy defeat to Wigan Warriors in round one but took Salford the distance in a 26-22 loss.
Lingard is convinced the wins will come if Castleford tighten up defensively.
"That's probably the best ground we've played on in terms of firmness," he said. "With the players we've got and the way we want to play, the harder the ground is, the better we'll get.
"One of the goals we set ourselves at the start of the season was that if you concede less than 16 points, you're in a real good position to win a game. We back ourselves to score 18 points in a game.
"That's a target we need to hit more often than not because if we concede less than 16 points in every game we play, we'll win more than we lose.
"We're pretty happy with what we've got in terms of ball in hand but it's about putting all the parts of the game together."
Castleford gave themselves too much to do at Salford after going 12-0 behind inside the opening quarter.
The Tigers fought back from 24-10 to set up a tense finish but ran out of time as the hosts closed out their first win of the year.
A frustrated Lingard was heartened by his side's never-say-die spirit.
"We started poorly," said Lingard, who confirmed that half-back Danny Richardson sustained a concussion that rules him out of Friday’s trip to Warrington Wolves.
"We had one set ball in hand and then did seven, eight, nine sets defensively. We defended pretty well for the majority but if you give a team that much possession eventually the dam will break and that’s what happened.
"I’m really disappointed we started the game as we did but I’m pleased with the way we came back and scored two tries to get back in the first half. But then again, disappointed that we conceded just before half-time.
"There’s loads of lessons we need to learn but I’m pleased with the effort, the application and the desire – all the stuff we can control."
