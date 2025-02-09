Danny McGuire accuses Castleford Tigers of lack of respect after Challenge Cup loss to Bradford Bulls

Danny McGuire has accused Castleford Tigers of a lack of respect after losing to Championship outfit Bradford Bulls in the Challenge Cup.

McGuire's Super League side were blown away in the first half and ultimately left themselves with too much to do.

The Tigers stormed back from a 17-0 half-time deficit to take the third-round tie to the final seconds but exited the competition after Tex Hoy failed to convert his own try.

"Lots of different emotions but frustration is the main one," said McGuire following the 18-16 defeat in his first competitive game in charge.

"We probably showed a lack of respect in that first half with everything we did – not what we practised, not what we spoke about, not how we prepared. I'm really disappointed with what we did for most of the first half.

"Bradford were good. I've got to give them credit. They've got some experienced players that handled the situation better than some of our players. They were strong in the first half.

"We did some good things in the second half. I don't know if it was my effing and jeffing but it shouldn't need that. You shouldn't need a coach to go in and scream at his players about what they need to do."

Hoy's last-gasp try set up a dramatic finish but he was unable to add the extras from out wide to spark jubilant scenes at Odsal.

Danny McGuire was frustrated by Castleford's performance. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

While he commended the Australian's bravery, McGuire conceded that Castleford may have made the wrong decision in the heat of the moment.

"He stayed down so we probably should have got someone else to kick the conversion," said McGuire. "I don't think he was in the best position to kick it after getting a knock.

"But he put his hand up and wanted to kick it. I admire the cahoonas to do that. Some people shy away from those big moments but he took it on.

"He missed it but I've got more respect for him now for stepping up. It would have been easy for him to throw the ball to someone else after taking a knock."

Brian Noble savours a memorable win. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Bradford are considered the favourites for the Championship title and lived up to their billing with a first win over a Super League club since 2019.

Brian Noble, who is rolling back the years as the Bulls head coach, lived and breathed every moment of a gripping cup tie.

"There's an element of euphoria in the changing room and on the terraces," he said. "That's understandable because it's a big win for the club and a lot of years since we beat a Super League club.

"I want to join in that kind of energy and euphoria and take my coach's hat off. It was a fantastic effort but I got really nervous in the second half, predominantly because of some of the things we did.

"They're a Super League team and were always going to come back after getting a flea in their ear at half-time.