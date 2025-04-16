Danny McGuire hopes Tom Amone signing is catalyst for Castleford Tigers revival
The addition of the powerhouse prop is a statement signing for the Tigers, a player whose pedigree can not only lift the current squad but help attract more top talent to the club.
Although Amone has only committed until the end of this season ahead of a switch to Hull KR, McGuire believes the arrival of a Dream Team representative sends a clear message about the club's determination to improve their ailing fortunes.
"There's lots going on behind the scenes for next year and hopefully some bits can be done to show the ambition and where the club is going," he said.
"A lot of my focus is on the players here but there’s action going on. We’re busy and we’re trying to move the club forward.
"Tom Amone, the calibre of player that he is, really helps that. He's obviously going to be a Hull KR player after this year but he can be a big influence on our environment and how we're looking to try move things forward.
"When a player comes in with his presence and experience and what he's achieved in the game, it gives everybody a lift."
Amone, who could make his debut when Castleford visit Huddersfield Giants on Saturday week, will join fellow front-rowers Hugo Salabio and Jordan Dezaria at Wheldon Road.
Salabio and Dezaria are set to go straight into McGuire's 17 for Thursday's derby at Wakefield Trinity and bolster a lightweight pack.
"We've been looking to add a bit of presence," said McGuire.
"Physically we've probably struggled at times this year. Jordan, Hugo and Tom will help us in that area.
"It also adds competition for places and keeps the players accountable. It gives everyone confidence going into the game tomorrow."
Positives have been few and far between for the Tigers in a challenging start to the year, with McGuire's men winning just one of their opening seven Super League fixtures.
McGuire is hoping this week proves to be a turning point in Castleford's season.
"There's passion, pride and everything that comes with these local derby games," he said.
"Every game is important but this one is a little bit more important because of what it stands for.
"There's no love lost between both clubs but it's healthy competition and there's healthy respect as well.
"It's not quite been working out how we'd like it to. Our effort and some of the stuff we're doing in practice aren't translating into our performances at the minute. That will come. We've got to stay confident and keep believing.
"It's tough when you're not winning. Confidence hasn't been where it needs to be but it only takes a good performance and a win to change things."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.