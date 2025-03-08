Danny McGuire urges Castleford Tigers to bottle up winning feeling after pressure-relieving victory

Danny McGuire has urged Castleford Tigers to bottle up Friday's winning feeling after giving their season lift-off with a pressure-relieving victory over the embattled Salford Red Devils.

The build-up to the round four clash between two winless Super League sides was dominated by the issues that have engulfed the Red Devils, with Paul Rowley's players refusing to train until Thursday due to unpaid wages.

Payments were eventually made to the players on Thursday evening, banishing the lingering threat of the game being postponed.

The background noise was an unwelcome distraction for McGuire's early-season strugglers but they produced a spirited performance to claim a 22-14 win and provide hope for the rest of the year.

"Technically there are some things we'll have to look back at and assess, but whenever you've got commitment, attitude and desire to cover up for each other, you give yourselves a chance," said McGuire, who got off the mark as a head coach at the fifth attempt.

"We've just got to keep building on that; we can't rest on that. You enjoy winning and want more of that feeling. You chase it the week after and the week after that.

"Hopefully it's been good for us to get that feeling and want to chase it even more."

Liam Horne and Ryan Brierley exchanged tries in the first half before Kallum Watkins responded to Muizz Mustapha's effort to set up a tense finish.

Zac Cini and Alex Mellor celebrate the win over Salford. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The match was in the balance until four minutes from time when Judah Rimbu snuck over from dummy-half.

A first Super League try capped a lively performance from the Papua New Guinean hooker.

"He was good," said McGuire.

"I don't think we've seen the best of him yet because we haven't been able to generate any sort of ruck speed for him to be able to run off.

Salford complain to referee Chris Kendall. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We saw glimpses that when we do play the ball quick or fight to win play-the-balls, he's got something in his game. He's a smart player.

"Players from overseas always take an element of time to settle into surroundings, conditions and the competition – but I thought he was very good when he came on."

Last month's Challenge Cup defeat by Bradford Bulls means Castleford are not in action this coming week, with Catalans Dragons the next assignment at Wheldon Road on March 22.

There will be no break for the Tigers, though, as they look to build on a welcome win.

Judah Rimbu enjoyed a night to remember. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We'd love to be involved in that (the Challenge Cup) but we've got to maximise this week now," said McGuire.

"I've told the players that I'm proud of what they've done but to get ready for a pre-season week. It has to be – we can't reward being out of a competition with an easy week.