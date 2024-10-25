Danny McGuire's first words after becoming Castleford Tigers head coach

Danny McGuire has landed his first head coach role after replacing Craig Lingard as Castleford Tigers boss.

The 41-year-old, who won eight Super League titles with rivals Leeds Rhinos, takes over on a three-year contract.

McGuire has been promoted from his role as an assistant, a position he also held at Hull KR.

The former Great Britain and England international was approached by the Tigers over the job this time last year but did not feel ready to be a head coach, which saw Castleford turn to Lingard.

However, after a season as a number two at Wheldon Road, McGuire has decided to make the step up.

"I am really excited and feel privileged to be given the opportunity to be head coach of Castleford Tigers," said McGuire, who becomes the third assistant to be promoted in quick succession following Andy Last and Lingard.

"I am looking forward to a strong pre-season and getting the players ready to represent the club and fans with pride."

McGuire joined KR's backroom staff following his retirement in 2019 and became an assistant a year later, originally under Tony Smith.

Danny McGuire has landed his first head coach role. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

The legendary half-back got a taste of life as a head coach in 2022 after Smith's exit before handing the reins over to Willie Peters.

McGuire found himself surplus to requirements at the end of last season and was quickly snapped up by Castleford after the two parties came to a compromise.

The Leeds native takes over following another season of struggle for the Tigers.

Lingard oversaw a marginal improvement on a dismal 2023 campaign with an inexperienced squad but it was not enough to earn him a second term in the Wheldon Road hot seat.

Danny McGuire is a Leeds legend. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The coaching change is the first significant decision made by Martin Jepson since taking full control of the club.

"I am delighted to announce the appointment of Danny McGuire as head coach of Castleford Tigers," said Jepson, whose efforts as an investor helped the club secure a Super League place for 2025 with a Grade A score.

"I am sure that Danny will be able to call on all his experience over many years in the game for what will be his first head coach role.

"I have been hugely impressed with Danny's ambition, his determination and his technical knowledge of the game and I look forward to working alongside him.

"I am also sure Danny will be able to help attract like-minded players to the club as we continue to build for next season."

McGuire is set to be assisted by former Leeds team-mate Brett Delaney, although his appointment has yet to be confirmed.