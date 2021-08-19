Danny Richardson insists he has future at Castleford Tigers

Castleford's Danny Richardson. Picture: Tony Johnson

The scrum-half, 24, has struggled at times in his second campaign after joining from St Helens and has spent spells out of Daryl Powell’s side.

That raised question marks about whether he will figure next season – the third and final year of his contract – when Lee Radford also takes over as head coach. But Richardson has spoken to Radford and said: “I am a Castleford player next year.”

Ahead of tomorrow’s game against Wakefield Trinity, he conceded: “I’ve had a bit of an up and down year. I’ve been in and out, I picked up a couple of injuries and on the back of that my form has not been where I wanted it to be.

“But I am really finding my feet again now, I’m getting a run of games and playing alongside Gaz, we are forming a decent partnership. Hopefully we can continue that and continue winning games for Cas and see where we are at the end of the year.”

With main half-back Jake Trueman ruled out for the rest of the season due to a back injury that has seen him not play since last month’s Challenge Cup final defeat, Richardson is playing more regularly.

He has helped Castleford to back-to-back wins at Leeds Rhinos and Saints, keeping alive hopes of a top-six finish.

But he warned: “There’s no point in us winning the last two games if we’re going to let ourselves down at home this week.

“We are raring to go and expecting fireworks.”