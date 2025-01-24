Hull KR's groundbreaking fixture against York Knights could be the catalyst for a Dutch club to join Super League, according to NRLB president Daan van Rossum.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire sides will make history this weekend when they walk out at Amsterdam's NRCA Stadium for the first game between two English clubs in the Netherlands.

Van Rossum views Saturday's event – which will kick off with the country's first-ever 'State of Origin' clash – as a chance to showcase the potential of Dutch rugby league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you're going to fly in a team from Toronto, why not take a short trip across the water to us or Germany?" he said.

"What the game needs is market expansion. There's a big market in Europe and plenty of talent to be found in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and the Eindhoven area, not only expats but Dutch talent.

"I hear a lot of people from the north of England say it's a dying game. I'm not that pessimistic – but it needs expansion.

"It's my personal dream for the Amsterdam Cobras to be in Super League in 20 years. How great would that be? Dare to dream."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Amsterdam Challenge has caught the imagination of locals and travelling fans alike, with 2,500 tickets already sold to guarantee the highest attendance for a game in the Netherlands.

Hull KR are taking over Amsterdam this weekend. (Photo: Hull KR)

Van Rossum is hopeful that the figure will be closer to 3,000 on the day.

"For the sport as a whole, it's monumental," he added.

"We're going to definitely get a record crowd for any game in our history. There are going to be loads of people who have never seen a game of rugby league before.

"I think rugby league is the best product in the world but it just doesn't have a market because it's not marketed properly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rovers foundation has spent this week delivering sessions to children in the Netherlands. (Photo: Hull KR)

"Hull KR and York have realised that and taken this step. They're showing some innovation and making a difference."

Rovers have spearheaded the Amsterdam takeover as part of their global expansion project.

The event strengthens the club's relationship with the Netherlands, one which began several years ago.

KR's foundation has spent this week introducing different parts of the country to rugby league, while the club's popular Craven Streat fan zone will provide the entertainment on game day after being taken on tour.

York will provide the opposition in Amsterdam. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Hull KR have been enormous for us," said Van Rossum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I had the first conversations with them three years ago, I was very sceptical and playing hard to get. I didn't want it to be a couple of photo opportunities for them to show that they're doing development work and we never hear from them again.

"But they've completely blown away my scepticism. They helped set up clinics for under-19s and started our lionesses programme. At the moment, they're travelling through the country giving clinics at schools and clubs, from juniors to seniors.

"They're fantastic for us. They're bringing rugby league in the Netherlands to another level. Their support is vital."

The Netherlands have made strides in the international game in recent years, with the national team ranked above Wales, Ireland and Scotland in 11th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dutch have World Cup aspirations but they are determined to do it the right way.

"As a national side, we're one of the dominant forces now in mainland Europe," said Van Rossum, who played for the Netherlands and helped found Amsterdam Cobras.

"We're really trying to grow our sport domestically. Being in a World Cup would be super exposure for the sport but we don't want to fly in 17 blokes from Australia or England with Dutch roots, say 'Hey we were there' and then we never see those guys again.