Daryl Powell admits Wakefield Trinity 'got belted' in latest loss to bogey team
Trinity, who won the treble during their brief stay in the Championship, have been one of the success stories of the Super League season but Saints are the one team who appear to have their number.
After winning the first two meetings convincingly, Paul Wellens' men cruised to a 34-4 victory at Belle Vue to boost their top-four chances.
Wakefield, who had won three of their previous four games, will pay the price by slipping out of the top six on Sunday following Hull FC's home date with crisis club Salford Red Devils.
"I just thought we got belted, to be honest," said Powell. "I don't think the week off has done us any good.
"Saints have been too good for us all year. They've beaten us three times, deservedly. We haven't handled how hard they’ve come at us.
"They're probably the toughest team in the competition. Hull KR would argue with that but defensively they have been impeccable over the last five weeks.
"We looked like we'd only just been introduced to each other. It was a clunky, error-ridden, bang-average performance."
Saints rode their luck in the first half when prop George Delaney escaped a red card for a high tackle, instead sent to the sin bin after crashing his shoulder into the head of Wakefield winger Lachlan Walmsley.
The visitors took advantage of the reprieve to record their seventh win in eight matches and leapfrog Leeds Rhinos into fourth place on points difference.
Powell felt Delaney should have received his marching orders, adding: "I don't think it made a difference to the game but that was a direct shoulder to the head."
