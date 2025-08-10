Daryl Powell admits Wakefield Trinity 'got belted' in latest loss to bogey team

Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell could not hide his disappointment after watching his side come up short against St Helens for the third time in 2025.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity, who won the treble during their brief stay in the Championship, have been one of the success stories of the Super League season but Saints are the one team who appear to have their number.

After winning the first two meetings convincingly, Paul Wellens' men cruised to a 34-4 victory at Belle Vue to boost their top-four chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield, who had won three of their previous four games, will pay the price by slipping out of the top six on Sunday following Hull FC's home date with crisis club Salford Red Devils.

"I just thought we got belted, to be honest," said Powell. "I don't think the week off has done us any good.

"Saints have been too good for us all year. They've beaten us three times, deservedly. We haven't handled how hard they’ve come at us.

"They're probably the toughest team in the competition. Hull KR would argue with that but defensively they have been impeccable over the last five weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We looked like we'd only just been introduced to each other. It was a clunky, error-ridden, bang-average performance."

Wakefield suffered another painful night against St Helens. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Saints rode their luck in the first half when prop George Delaney escaped a red card for a high tackle, instead sent to the sin bin after crashing his shoulder into the head of Wakefield winger Lachlan Walmsley.

The visitors took advantage of the reprieve to record their seventh win in eight matches and leapfrog Leeds Rhinos into fourth place on points difference.