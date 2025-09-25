Daryl Powell and Brad Arthur snubbed as Super League Coach of the Year shortlist revealed

Hull KR boss Willie Peters is in the running to retain the Super League Coach of the Year award after being named on a three-man shortlist.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Australian is up against Wigan Warriors' Matt Peet and Adrian Lam of Leigh Leopards following a poll of the 12 head coaches.

Peters, who claimed the honour last year after leading the Robins to second place and a Grand Final appearance, saw his team over the line in this year's battle for the League Leaders' Shield, adding to the Challenge Cup clinched at Wembley in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daryl Powell missed out despite leading Wakefield Trinity to a top-six finish in their first season back in Super League.

Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur was another notable omission after taking the Headingley club from eighth to fourth in the space of 12 months.

Wigan's top-two finish was enough to earn Peet a nomination, while Lam oversaw Leigh's best-ever Super League season.

Betfred Super League Coach of the Year shortlist

Adrian Lam (Leigh Leopards)

Matt Peet (Wigan Warriors)