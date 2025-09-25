Daryl Powell and Brad Arthur snubbed as Super League Coach of the Year shortlist revealed

By James O'Brien
Published 25th Sep 2025, 16:01 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2025, 16:05 BST
Hull KR boss Willie Peters is in the running to retain the Super League Coach of the Year award after being named on a three-man shortlist.

The Australian is up against Wigan Warriors' Matt Peet and Adrian Lam of Leigh Leopards following a poll of the 12 head coaches.

Peters, who claimed the honour last year after leading the Robins to second place and a Grand Final appearance, saw his team over the line in this year's battle for the League Leaders' Shield, adding to the Challenge Cup clinched at Wembley in June.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Daryl Powell missed out despite leading Wakefield Trinity to a top-six finish in their first season back in Super League.

Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur was another notable omission after taking the Headingley club from eighth to fourth in the space of 12 months.

Wigan's top-two finish was enough to earn Peet a nomination, while Lam oversaw Leigh's best-ever Super League season.

Betfred Super League Coach of the Year shortlist

Adrian Lam (Leigh Leopards)

Matt Peet (Wigan Warriors)

Willie Peters (Hull KR)

Related topics:Super LeagueHull KRDaryl PowellWigan WarriorsWakefield TrinityAdrian Lam
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice