Daryl Powell and Brad Arthur snubbed as Super League Coach of the Year shortlist revealed
The Australian is up against Wigan Warriors' Matt Peet and Adrian Lam of Leigh Leopards following a poll of the 12 head coaches.
Peters, who claimed the honour last year after leading the Robins to second place and a Grand Final appearance, saw his team over the line in this year's battle for the League Leaders' Shield, adding to the Challenge Cup clinched at Wembley in June.
Daryl Powell missed out despite leading Wakefield Trinity to a top-six finish in their first season back in Super League.
Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur was another notable omission after taking the Headingley club from eighth to fourth in the space of 12 months.
Wigan's top-two finish was enough to earn Peet a nomination, while Lam oversaw Leigh's best-ever Super League season.
Betfred Super League Coach of the Year shortlist
Adrian Lam (Leigh Leopards)
Matt Peet (Wigan Warriors)
Willie Peters (Hull KR)