Daryl Powell backs injury-riddled Castleford Tigers to win ‘bigger’ battles after heavy loss to Warrington Wolves

Saturday’s 38-14 loss was a second defeat in six days after also falling versus Hull KR.

However, they lost three key players - Niall Evalds, Oli Holmes and Pete Mata’utia - to injury in the 24 hours leading up to kick-off at Halliwell Jones Stadium and had around 11 first-teamers out of action.

That trio should be fit for the visit of Leeds Rhinos on Friday and Powell insisted: “I thought the boys battled really hard.

“But we had players out of position all over the place.

“I thought some young players got some good experience and Jake Trueman was phenomenal.

“You always hate losing but we have bigger battles to fight down the track; Leeds on Friday and then Warrington again in a Challenge Cup semi-final.

“We’ll need to regroup pretty quickly and hopefully get some of the boys back fit and raring to go. We lacked a but of cutting edge which you’d expect. We’d not been able to practice as it (injuries) happened so late for us.

TOUGH DAY: Castleford Tigers' Jesse Sene-Lefao is tackled by Warrington Wolves' Gareth Widdop and Joe Philbin. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

We had to get out there and do our best and we did. Now I’ve got to put a team together that’s going to win the next two games which will be an important part of our season.”

