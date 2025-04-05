Daryl Powell backs Wakefield Trinity for Super League play-off push with 'move on' message
Trinity exited the cup at the quarter-final stage on Friday night after Leigh Leopards capitalised on a pair of Josh Rourke errors to claim a 20-12 win at Belle Vue.
Wakefield's results since returning to Super League have been mixed but they have shown enough promise to convince Powell that they can challenge for the top six.
"I don't see why not," said the Trinity boss.
"Everybody we've played against, we've been pretty good. We'll just try and be a bit more consistent in a couple of areas.
"But ultimately, I haven't seen anything yet that suggests that we can't; I've seen plenty that suggests that we can."
Powell's side have won all five games on the road but are still waiting for their first victory at Belle Vue despite encouraging displays.
Individual errors have been a theme of Trinity's home campaign so far, with Rourke guilty of dropping a deep kick and throwing a wayward pass close to his own tryline in the closing stages of the tie against Leigh.
Wakefield will be a force to be reckoned with if they cut out the costly mistakes, according to Powell.
"I'm disappointed but I think we're in a great place," he said.
"We've just got to realise how good we are. I think the penny is dropping but I feel we've gifted key moments to teams, like a couple of weeks back (against Hull FC) where we're offside for two kicks that win us the game. We got a couple of key moments wrong in this game as well.
"I don't think we should be worried about anything. It's disappointing but we just need to get over it.
"We just have to learn key lessons from this game and move on. It's Saints next so you can't start feeling sorry for yourselves."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.