Daryl Powell backs Wakefield Trinity to shake up play-offs after precious win over Hull KR

Daryl Powell believes Wakefield Trinity are capable of shaking up the play-offs after moving to the brink of a top-six finish with a comprehensive 28-12 win over leaders Hull KR.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity's hopes were in the balance following a shock defeat to Castleford Tigers but they bounced back in style to set up the chance to secure sixth place at Salford Red Devils on the final night.

"It's a massive win for us," said Powell.

"After last week, people would have probably thought we couldn't do that. We lack a bit of consistency but we've got performances in us like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The first half was probably the best we've played all year. We've shown we can match it with the top teams.

"If we can replicate that kind of effort, we'd be a challenge. We need to get next week right but then we're into play-off games and one-off opportunities.

"I wouldn't want to play us if we're bang at it. The challenge for the boys is to be bang at it every week."

Hull matched Wakefield's result to take the battle for the final play-off spot down to the final round but they are now relying on a favour from the lowly Red Devils, who have won just three games all season against the backdrop of a financial crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield are on the brink of a play-off appearance after beating Hull KR. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

With the Airlie Birds in action against Catalans Dragons on Thursday night, Trinity could be assured of a top-six place by the time they kick off at Salford the following night.

But Powell has told his team that they need to prepare for a must-win game regardless.

"It's just about us," he added.

"If we are going to go into the top six, we need to go in there flying. Hypothetically if Hull get beat and we're in, go in there flying.

It was a difficult night for Hull KR and Willie Peters. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"We need to get that right mentally. I do think we will. I think we've had enough performances like last week to know that we need to prepare well.

"It's a good challenge for us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers arrived at Belle Vue hoping to wrap up the League Leaders' Shield with a game to spare but now face the prospect of needing to beat Warrington Wolves in the final round.

Willie Peters had no complaints about the outcome after an off-colour performance from his side.

"I don't want to take anything from Wakefield but what we dished up in that first half was the worst we've played this season," said the KR head coach.

"Wakefield were outstanding, I knew exactly what team would turn up with their shapes and how they play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They ask a lot of questions. They had more intent and were more physical. They pretty much beat us in every area.