Daryl Powell blasts 'toothless' Wakefield Trinity as Wigan Warriors run riot
Wakefield were bidding for a first victory at the Brick Community Stadium since 2017 to break into the top-six play-off spots.
Trinity made a number of errors and struggled to impose themselves, and coach Powell admitted they cannot dwell too much on the result with four rounds left in the regular season.
“There was basic stuff, we were way too loose,” Powell said. “We’re generally a pretty dangerous attacking team but I thought we were pretty toothless here.
“We’re not getting rattled too much by this – they were really good and we were really poor, that about sums it up. We’ll have to prove ourselves over the next four weeks.”
Bevan French showed terrific awareness with a grubber for Adam Keighran, who only had to barrel through Tom Johnstone to score then convert himself.
French made his own luck next when he chased after another low punt of his own, which bounced off a post and back into his hands for a milestone try before Harry Smith took on converting duties.
French was the architect of Wigan’s third as he spotted a gap in Wakefield’s defence and then offloaded to Liam Farrell, who in turn teed up Zach Eckersley on the right.
Max Jowitt’s penalty on the hooter left Wakefield trailing 18-2 at the break but they fell further behind upon the resumption when Marshall raced down the left and passed inside for Junior Nsemba to go over.
Jai Field bagged his 19th league try of the season after Patrick Mago had charged upfield and set-up the full-back before Ethan Havard was yellow carded on the hour for a high tackle on Lachlan Walmsley.
Wakefield’s bid to reduce arrears was spurned by French’s excellent recovery tackle when Mathieu Cozza had the try line in his sights before Wigan went further ahead.
Eckersley went in for his second try while, with Havard back on, Marshall produced an acrobatic effort in the opposite corner.
Smith bagged his fifth conversion when Sam Walters went over.