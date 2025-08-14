Daryl Powell confirms Wakefield Trinity injury blow and rotation plans for Salford Red Devils clash

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hall underwent surgery earlier this week on a foot injury sustained in the defeat to St Helens, dealing a blow to both player and club.

The centre has scored five tries in 21 games for the play-off hopefuls in 2025.

"Corey has got an injury that's going to keep him out for the rest of the season," said Powell, who will draft in Cam Scott to fill the centre vacancy.

"He's had an operation on his foot. He's got a bone injury that isn't great. It's a 12-week injury, which is tough.

"He's had a real high-quality season. He's grown a lot over the year and really improved some of his ability with the ball. Defensively, he's generally been really strong. He's been a dangerous ball carrier in backfield and good attacking positions as well.

"He can be really pleased with where he's got to but will be disappointed he can't play the remainder of the year."

Wakefield have six regular-season games remaining, starting with the first of two away fixtures against Salford.

Corey Hall's season is over. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Powell will use this week's meeting with Super League's crisis club as an opportunity to hand debuts to prop Noah High and winger Neil Tchamambe, while long-term absentees Ky Rodwell and Oliver Russell return in a timely boost for Trinity.

"There are a couple of young guys who have been impressing and playing well," said Powell.

"Noah High has been out at Batley and doing pretty well. It's a good opportunity for him to show what he's about.

"And Neil Tchamambe will play. He's been doing well at Goole and it's a good opportunity for him as well.

Ky Rodwell makes his long-awaited comeback this week. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"We've got Ky and Olly Russell coming back. Ky's been injured for a fair while and Olly will play after his hand injury."

The clash with the beleaguered Red Devils offers Wakefield the perfect chance to bounce back from last week's heavy loss to Saints.

Trinity were outgunned by Paul Wellens' side for the third time in 2025 following the high of a late win over Leeds Rhinos in their previous game, leading Powell to question whether the week off in between had a negative effect on his team.

Despite those concerns, Powell will stick with his plan to rotate at the Salford Community Stadium and expects his side to be better for the changes.

Daryl Powell will rotate against Salford. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"For me, it was more around the mental side of it," he said, referring to the impact of the recent break on Wakefield's last performance.

"It didn't help us physically either but going into a game like that having had a week off and boys going away as well, I thought it was a hard lead-in to a game like that on the back of a really soft week.