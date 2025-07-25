Daryl Powell discusses Wakefield Trinity's play-off prospects and spark behind Mason Lino revival

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Rhinos were poised to open up an eight-point gap on their West Yorkshire rivals and take a giant step towards securing a top-six place when Jarrod O'Connor crossed late on.

Instead, the fourth-placed Rhinos have been left looking over their shoulder at the chasing pack after succumbing to a stirring fightback.

Trinity's 15-14 victory – sealed by a nerveless Mason Lino drop goal nine seconds from time – proved that nothing can be taken for granted in the race to Old Trafford.

Seemingly in a battle with Hull FC and Warrington Wolves for the final play-off spot, Wakefield are now within striking distance of both St Helens and Leeds thanks to a pair of timely victories.

Crucially for a team that have lost six games by a single score, Trinity are beginning to find ways to win close matches.

Daryl Powell knows there is little room for error but after watching his side deliver under pressure, he feels Wakefield are building real momentum.

"You don't know where it's going to go," he said on the play-off battle.

Wakefield claimed a crucial win in the play-off race. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We've got St Helens in a couple of weeks. They've been a team that we've really struggled against so I'd want to see us heavily motivated for that game.

"Hull are doing well. They've beat us in two tight games. If one of those results goes our way, it's entirely different.

"But we are where we are. We're in a battle and that's the beauty of the game.

"We can bring other teams into it. If we keep winning, who knows where we could finish. We're capable of going on a run.

Mason Lino is embraced by Daryl Powell after kicking the winning drop goal. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We've shown throughout the year that it doesn't matter who we're playing against – if we're on, we're not going to be far off.

"And if we learn to win tight games, I'd say we'd be a fair threat if we can get ourselves in the (top) six."

The first objective is to stay above nearest challengers Hull, who responded to Trinity's demolition of Huddersfield Giants with a surprise win at defending champions Wigan Warriors.

Powell recognises the importance of matching the Black and Whites stride for stride despite contrasting schedules.

Mason Lino wheels away after winning the game for Trinity. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"If you looked at the fixture list, we had Leeds and St Helens, and they've got Huddersfield and Salford," said Powell, whose side face four games against bottom-three opposition in the final six rounds.

"No disrespect to anybody but the games we've got are obviously tougher. It was important we won this one and the St Helens game will be really important as well.

"There's a bit of ping-pong at the moment. We know it'll probably be a challenge that will go down to the wire. Whether Warrington can hang tough and stay in the mix, that story will be told.

"For us and Hull, it's about who's going to be the toughest and hold their nerve to the end of the season. But that gives us a really good start to the weekend."

Before Lino's late intervention, Wakefield were staring at the prospect of falling three points behind Hull.

But his last-gasp one-pointer – coupled with his assist for Matty Storton's vital try – has flipped the pressure back onto the Airlie Birds ahead of their home clash with the Giants on Saturday.

Dejected Leeds players after the late loss at Wakefield. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

From a maligned figure to a match-winning playmaker delivering consistent performances, it has been a remarkable turnaround for Lino at Belle Vue.

His demotion from the number seven shirt to 20 ahead of the campaign was a pointed message from Powell – and the half-back has responded in the best possible fashion.

"I even talked to him about playing nine at one point," said Powell with a smile. "That'd light a fire under me as well.

"It was a challenge for him, wasn't it? You're always challenging players and that was a big one for Mase.

"Nothing is ever off the table and your number doesn't really matter; it's about how you train and play.

"I think Mase would be the first to say he hasn't had the best of pre-seasons over quite a few years but he had an outstanding pre-season this year to set himself up and he's just carried on.

"He's been the only recognised half out there at times and held the team together impeccably, which is a testament to him. He's matured as a player.

"Mase has been a guy who's really gone after it and has reaped the most rewards so far."

Lino's heroics were the headline act but the victory spoke volumes about the strides Trinity have made under Powell.

After an intense run of fixtures, Trinity now have time to recharge before another major test against St Helens – and their coach is relishing what lies ahead.

"I'm really proud and pleased for the whole club," said Powell following the win over Leeds.

"The night was great. The emotion out there and the support from both sets of fans created an electric night.

"It was a really tough game. We knew it was going to be because we'd already had a couple of really tight games against them.

"To come out on top of that one is really pleasing for us. We've lost quite a few tight games this year.

"Being under that pressure and knowing you can come out the other side is really important. There are some things for us to improve but ultimately when you're looking at attitude and being able to hang tough under pressure, that will really help us and give us a lot of confidence."