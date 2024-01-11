Daryl Powell hints at overseas recruitment as Wakefield Trinity make use of new quota rules

Wakefield Trinity are exploring the overseas market to add the finishing touches to Daryl Powell's squad for the 2024 Championship season.

Trinity are the favourites to win the competition after assembling a formidable squad for the second tier but Powell and his staff are leaving nothing to chance.

Wakefield's search for new additions has been aided by a recent rule change that allows UK clubs to obtain a Governing Body Endorsement for overseas players who would otherwise struggle to secure a work visa.

Whereas previously the threshold was 50 per cent of NRL matches in the qualifying period or regular international appearances, now players aged 24 or under will be granted an endorsement if they have featured in 75 per cent of games at NSW Cup or Queensland Cup level, in this case during the 2023 season.

Rugby League Live has linked Trinity with a move for New Zealand Warriors NSW Cup forward Isaiah Vagana, son of Bradford Bulls legend Joe. He played 24 games in the NSW Cup last season.

"The one thing that has changed is the rules with the Queensland Cup and New South Wales Cup," said Powell in a club interview. "There's potentially an ability to bring some players in that didn't qualify before.

"We've had another look at the market. We want to get it right so if we bring anyone in, we've got to be certain that they'll take us into Super League.

"We're constantly looking to evolve our squad over the next few years but that change of the rules has opened up an avenue for us to explore.

"Steve Mills (recruitment manager) has got great relationships with agents over in Australia and is in constant conversations to see who's available, whether they want to come to the UK and fit into the way we want to do things."

Wakefield must wait until mid-March to begin their Championship campaign but can look forward to competitive action next month in the shape of 1895 Cup group games against York Knights and Newcastle Thunder.

Trinity will run out at their revamped Belle Vue home for the first time in 2024 when Wigan Warriors visit on January 26.

Powell plans to name a strong side for the trial game against the defending Super League champions.

"It's 10 days out from the start of the season so anybody that is available will be playing in that game," he said.

"It's a great opportunity for us to show where we are. It's at home as well which is class. It'll be great for the fans to see what we've been doing all pre-season."

Wakefield will start the season without the versatile Liam Kay after he ruptured ankle ligaments in training.

The 32-year-old underwent surgery this week and is set to spend eight to 12 weeks on the sidelines.

"It happens in pre-season," said Powell. "He stood on Mason Lino's foot and rolled his ankle which is disappointing.

"That's his second operation – he had one at the end of the season and now one before the new season.