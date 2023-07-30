All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77

Daryl Powell leaves Warrington Wolves following hammering at Wakefield Trinity

Warrington Wolves head coach Daryl Powell has left his position by mutual consent following his side’s fifth straight Betfred Super League defeat.
By Phil Casey, PA
Published 30th Jul 2023, 21:47 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2023, 21:48 BST

After eight consecutive wins to start the campaign, the Wolves have now lost seven of their last eight and Sunday’s 42-6 thrashing at Wakefield dropped them to sixth place in the table.

In a statement on the club’s website, chairman Stuart Middleton said: “We’d like to thank Daryl for his commitment and endeavours since joining the club last season but we feel the team now needs a different approach.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Results and performances over the past 18 months have fallen short of the standard we expect and feel the club now needs to move in a new direction.

Most Popular

“We will now begin a thorough process to select a new head coach to take the club forward.

“We still firmly believe this playing group have the ability to compete at the highest level.”

Powell had earlier been scathing about his side’s performance against bottom-of-the-table Trinity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Wakefield played well so give them credit, but we were really poor on every level,” Powell said.

Daryl Powell saw Warrington hammered by Wakefield on Sunday. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)Daryl Powell saw Warrington hammered by Wakefield on Sunday. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)
Daryl Powell saw Warrington hammered by Wakefield on Sunday. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

“We trained really well but were really shocking and I am disappointed with what I’ve seen.”

Powell’s assistant Ryan Sheridan has also left the club, with head of youth Gary Chambers placed in interim charge.

Related topics:Daryl PowellWarrington WolvesWakefield TrinitySuper LeagueWakefieldStuart Middleton