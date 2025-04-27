WAKEFIELD TRINITY coach Daryl Powell was disappointed with his side’s second-half performance as they were pipped in a Golden Point thriller after taking Catalans Dragons all the way in Perpignan.

Centre Reimis Smith struck the killer try in extra-time for a 24-20 heart-stopping win for the Dragons after Wakefield fought to the very end.

Ben Garcia, Chris Satae and Nick Cotric scored a try apiece for the hosts, while Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet kicked the extras before 80 minutes was up.

Max Jowitt, Josh Griffin and Liam Hood crossed over for Trinity, with Jowitt adding three conversions and a penalty.

GOLDEN MOMENT: Catalans Dragons' Reimis Smith celebrates his Golden Point try against Wakefield. Picture: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com

Powell had been happy with his side’s 50 per cent success rate so far in Betfred Super League, but – after the game – he said: “I thought we were great in the first half and pretty poor in the second.

“Catalans put their foot down after the break and I expected them to come out and fight like they did and then to concede a try in the first five minutes, we needed to regain control of the game and we couldn’t do it.

“We gave penalties away and eventually Catalans just weigh you down with their size.

“It’s disappointing but we’ve got a fair team here, we compete every single week and we’ve gone close today.

“There’s an argument to say we could have won that game, we get to Golden Point and go down to 12 men and that makes it so tough.

“It was a poor decision by Mason (Lino, who was a sin binned for high shot on Guillermo Aiuspuro-Bichet) but he knows that.

“We don’t need to tell him and then you’re always going to have poor kick-pressure and they were pretty smart how they took the opportunity.

