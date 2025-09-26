Daryl Powell sends Wakefield Trinity 'fuel your fire' message after play-off disappointment

Daryl Powell has told Wakefield Trinity to use Friday's play-off defeat at Leigh Leopards as fuel to come back stronger in 2026.

Trinity defied the odds to reach the post-season for the first time in 13 years but the eliminator proved a game too far for Powell's men.

Wakefield demonstrated their spirit to limit the damage after trailing 18-0 at the break, scoring second-half tries through Jayden Myers and Cameron Scott.

Powell had mixed emotions as he faced up to Trinity's season being over.

"It was a disappointing night," he said.

"But the season has set us a real platform. When the dust settles on tonight, we'll be pretty proud of what we've done.

"We're still disappointed because that wasn't good enough but those sort of nights have got to fuel your fire moving forward.

"We're on a journey to play like Leigh did tonight. We just weren't capable of doing that, for whatever reason."

The travelling fans celebrated a positive season at full-time. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

Trinity were ranked as 66/1 outsiders after sneaking into the play-offs in sixth spot and could not find the extra push required to trouble the ever-improving Leopards.

Leigh dominated from the first whistle as they underlined their title credentials with a 26-10 victory.

"That was a tough game," added Powell.

"We didn't collect a charge down and it was manic after that for a period. We lost Matty Storton to a knee injury, which meant he couldn't come back on and we burnt a sub straight away. Hoody (Liam Hood) gets a knock to his head and is stumbling about.

Leigh celebrate Josh Charnley's try, their third of a dominant first-half performance. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"Leigh played at a level which was a couple of notches above what we've seen before. They were superb throughout and we couldn't handle the intensity of the game.