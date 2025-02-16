Daryl Powell's 'phenomenal' Wakefield Trinity ambush 'erratic' Leeds Rhinos

There was no disguising Daryl Powell’s delight after his Wakefield Trinity side returned to Super League with a bang, winning 14-12 at Leeds Rhinos.

“This is just a phenomenal group,” said Powell as his team picked up from where they left off in last autumn’s Championship Grand Final.

“I was really surprised when I went in last year and what we’ve added is a big part of what we are trying to do - just good blokes who want to do something special.

“I thought that was great today. There were so many good character traits, it is an awesome foundation to play this game, because it’s a tough game. We did some special things today.”

Can't stop us: Wakefield's Caleb Hamline-Uele is tackled by Leeds' Mikolaj Oledzki and Keenan Palasia. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Trinity scored all their points in a 10-minute spell during the second quarter, Max Jowitt crossing for back-to-back tries - the first of which he converted - before Mason Lino touched down. It could have been more, but Oli Pratt had a four-pointer ruled out on video evidence.

Rhinos pulled six points back on the stroke of half-time through Jake Connor’s try and conversion, but didn’t score again until the final minute, via Sam Lisone, despite Trinity being down to 12 men for a spell with Lino in the sin-bin following a foul on Riley Lumb.

Leeds coach Brad Arthur was left to reflect on an “erratic” performance, after a positive pre-season.

He said: “We had a big crowd and we needed to do better for them. It’s disappointing, but we’ve got to have a look at it, move on from it pretty quickly and get ready for next week.

Wakefield's Tom Johnstone thanks the fans & supporters after victory over Leeds. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“I was happy with the effort and the attitude was good about wanting to win, but we just didn’t get it right technically.”

Both teams picked up an injury concern, Leeds losing Mikolaj Oledzki to concussion while Trinity’s Liam Hood damaged an ankle.

Leeds Rhinos: Connor, Lumb, Handley, Newman, R Hall, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Palasia, McDonnell, Bentley, C Smith. Subs Lisone, Holroyd, Gannon, Edgell.

Wakefield Trinity: Jowitt, M Russell, Pratt, C Hall, Johnstone, Trueman, Lino, McMeeken, Hood, Hamlin-Uele, Croft, Storton, Pitts. Subs O Russell, Doyle, Vagana, Faatili.