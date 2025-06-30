Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former England boss left his position in the wake of a 40-0 loss to St Helens in mid-May but Catalans have only now officially acknowledged the parting of ways.

Joel Tomkins took the reins on an interim basis and oversaw a string of heavy defeats before guiding the Dragons to their first win in eight games on Saturday – a 32-0 rout of Huddersfield Giants in Perpignan.

After reaching a settlement with McNamara, Catalans released a statement on Monday morning confirming his sacking.

"After eight years, and without questioning his qualities, the Catalans Dragons have decided not to continue their collaboration with their head coach Steve McNamara – a decision that has been accepted by him," it read.

"Having been in charge since June 2017, he won the club’s first major trophy with the Challenge Cup in 2018 and led the team to the Super League Grand Final in 2021 and 2023.

"The club sincerely thanks him for the success he achieved. Everyone at the club wishes him all the best for the future of his career."

McNamara, who was Super League's longest-serving head coach, saved the Dragons from relegation in the 2017 Million Pound Game before quickly establishing the French club as trophy contenders.

Steve McNamara has officially left the Dragons. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

In addition to the Challenge Cup triumph and two Grand Final appearances, he led Catalans to a maiden League Leaders’ Shield in 2021.

However, last year's failure to reach the play-offs signalled the beginning of the end of McNamara's reign.

The Dragons were eighth in Super League at the time of his departure and appear set to miss out on the top six in back-to-back seasons after continuing their poor form.