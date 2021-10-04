Departing Konrad Hurrell believes Leeds Rhinos’ future is bright

Leeds Rhinos' Konrad Hurrell thanks the fans. Picture: Steve Riding

Hurrell bowed out after Leeds’s 36-8 defeat at St Helens in Friday’s Betfred Super League semi-final.

It was an emotional night for the Tongan international – and team-mate Rob Lui who is also leaving Rhinos – and not the way he wanted to finish, but Hurrell insisted he is “proud” to have been part of what he described as a “special” club.

Despite an injury-ravaged eight months, Rhinos finished fifth in the league table, equalling last year’s placing.

They went one better than 2020 in the play-offs, reaching the semi-final stage after their 8-0 win at Wigan Warriors in the opening elimination tie.

But Saints proved too strong on the night, running in six tries to Rhinos’ two and – having trailed 14-0 midway through the first half – Leeds never looked like reaching an 11th Grand Final.

Hurrell made his farewell appearance as a second-half substitute and reflected: “We came up short, but I am proud of the boys.”

“We’ve had a tough year, with injuries, suspensions and Covid, but the boys dug deep.

“No one moaned about who’s playing, who’s not playing and everyone dug in.

“We came this far and came up short so I am a bit disappointed, but proud of the boys and you can’t ask for more.”

The strong-running Hurrell joined Rhinos as a marquee signing from NRL club Gold Coast Titans ahead of the 2019 season. He went on to play 55 times for the club, scoring 23 tries. Hurrell, 30, is now expected to join Saints, where he will play under his Test coach Kristian Woolf, but believes Rhinos’ future is bright.

“It is a good club,” Hurrell - who crossed twice in 17 appearances this term - added.

“With the signings they have made and all the young players, it is going to be crazy next year.”

Hurrell leaves with a Wembley winner’s medal and rates the success against Salford Red Devils 12 months ago as a career highlight.

“It was my first trophy,” he said.

“That makes it special.

“This is a special club, it has always been a special club and I am blessed I have got to be a part of this group and my name is part of Leeds Rhinos’ history, so I am happy with that.”

Despite being unable to agree a new deal, Hurrell has made no secret of his affection for Rhinos.

He was the last Leeds player to leave the pitch at TW Stadium - clad only in his underwear after giving his kit away to fans.

He insisted he will miss both players and supporters.

“The relationship I’ve got with these boys, it is hard to leave,” he conceded.

“The friendship and everything will still be there, that has not finished.

“The fans are one of the things I will miss the most, but I guess I have to move on.

“It [his three years at Leeds] has gone quick and I think that shows how much I have been enjoying it.