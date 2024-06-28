Plans for the funeral of Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow have been confirmed.

The service will take place on Sunday, July 7, the date the club annually celebrates ‘Rob Burrow Day’, because of the iconic number seven jersey worn by during his illustrious playing career. The funeral will be for invited guests only, but members of the public are invited to stand on the roadside to pay their respects as the cortege makes its way to Pontefract Crematorium.

Members of the public are asked to be in position from 1pm. The cortege will travel along the A656 (Park Road) passing the Xscape leisure complex on their right as it travels towards the M62 junction. The cars will continue along the A639 towards Pontefract passing Pontefract Racecourse before turning onto Park Lane (B6134) near Pontefract Tanshelf train station.

Leeds Rhinos players give Rob Burrow's wife Lindsey, their son Jackson and younger daughter Maya a guard of honour as they leave the field following last week's win against Leigh which was dedicated to the former scrum-half. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The cortege will follow along Ackton Lane into Ackton before turning left onto Sewerbridge Lane and Common Side Lane (B6133) heading towards Featherstone. At the War Horse sculpture the cars will turn left, slowing at Featherstone Lions amateur rugby league club’s ground on Wakefield Road (A645).

The cortege will slow again as it passes through Featherstone, close to where Burrow played his junior rugby. The cars will continue along Pontefract Lane, but the club have asked members of the public to leave this part of the journey private so the family can have a few moments to themselves before arriving at the crematorium.

A Rhinos statement said: “Entry to the crematorium and service will be for invited guests only and the purpose of publishing the route is to give the public the chance to pay their respects before allowing Rob’s family and friends to grieve his loss in private. We hope everyone can respect these wishes. There will be no live streaming of the service. “