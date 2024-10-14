Dean Muir was lost for words after watching Hunslet defy the odds to secure a Championship return with a memorable 22-20 victory at Swinton Lions.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Parksiders finished fourth in League 1 and lost at Rochdale Hornets in the first round of the play-offs to leave their promotion hopes hanging by a thread.

However, Muir's men won four matches in a row to make the improbable possible, including consecutive victories on the road at Rochdale, Keighley Cougars and Championship outfit Swinton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After beating Keighley in the League 1 play-off final to secure their first major trophy in 10 years, Hunslet had one last hurdle to overcome against the team that finished third from bottom of the second tier.

The Parksiders demonstrated their undoubted spirit when promotion appeared to be slipping away, Jack Render producing a superb finish in the corner to send the club back to the Championship after a nine-year absence.

"It's difficult to put into words," Muir told BBC Radio Leeds.

"The lads have grafted so hard and done it the hard way. They've come here today and with two minutes to go the magic man has dived over in the corner again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were cool, calm and composed. They threw everything at us in the last two minutes and our goal-line D (defence) was outstanding again.

Harvey Hallas takes the adulation of the travelling Hunslet fans. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"I'm just really proud of everyone. The board and the backroom team are unbelievable and the players are next level.

"They want to play for each other. They turn up every week without fail, train hard and sacrifice so much but it's all worth it when you get days like this."

The dramatic win at Swinton saw Muir get the better of the coach he replaced at Hunslet, Alan Kilshaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Muir has gone from coaching amateur club West Bowling to promotion with the Parksiders in his first season but there were no wild celebrations on Sunday night.

Hunslet celebrate their promotion success. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The former Keighley assistant returned to his day job as a maths teacher on Monday morning before getting to work on Hunslet's Championship mission.

"You're only as good as the people you surround yourself with," said Muir.

"I'm really lucky with the support I've got at home and also in the club as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My two assistants Kyle Trout and Ryan Jackson are outstanding. Their attention to detail and ability to preview and review is next level. They really do help me.

"Sam the physio is always on the phone and putting extra sessions on. They all work hard.

"I always back myself to work harder than most coaches. I've got a lot to prove. I'm still getting better and I'm still learning.