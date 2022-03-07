Rhinos will be without hooker/captain Kruise Leeming and loose-forward Cameron Smith for Thursday's visit of Hull FC.

Smith was handed a one-match suspension for grade B dangerous contact.

Leeming, who was sin-binned during the game, received a similar punishment for a grade B high tackle.

Kruise Leeming. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Winger David Fusitu'a was also charged by the RFL's match review panel, but received a zero-game penalty notice for a grade A late hit.

Rhinos have now had six players suspended since their first pre-season game.

Trinity full-back Max Jowitt, who was accused of leading with his knees, was suspended for two games for grade C 'other contrary behaviour'.

Max Jowitt. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Former Rhinos centre Konrad Hurrell will miss St Helens' visit of Warrington Wolves after receiving a one-match ban for a grade A late hit.

Other charges were:

Matt Davis (Warrington) - grade B dangerous tackle, one-match penalty notice.

Josh Charnley (Warrington) - grade C strikes, two-match penalty notice.

The following players were handed cautions:

Joe Batchelor (St Helens) - late hit.

Shane Wright (Salford) - late hit.