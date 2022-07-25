Sao, who recently sat out two games through suspension, was sent off after catching Jake Mamo with a swinging arm in the second half of the match at the MKM Stadium.

The 29-year-old has been charged with a grade D offence - which usually carries a ban between three and five matches - and will face a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday evening.

The RFL's match review panel noted: "Strikes with hand, arm or shoulder – intentional."

Ligi Sao is set for another spell on the sidelines. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Connor Wynne has also been suspended following Hull's heavy defeat by Castleford, further weakening Brett Hodgson's depleted side ahead of Friday's trip to Toulouse Olympique.

The young centre, who was sin-binned twice during the game, has been charged with grade A disputing a decision.

The offence carries a one-match ban, Wynne's second such suspension this month after being punished for a late hit at Magic Weekend.

Seven suspensions were issued in all with Huddersfield Giants, Castleford Tigers, Hull KR and Wakefield Trinity also affected.

Connor Wynne has found himself in hot water this month. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Veteran Giants centre Leroy Cudjoe will sit out Saturday's game against Warrington Wolves after being charged with grade B dangerous contact.

The incident occurred in the second half of Huddersfield's narrow loss to Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

"Defending player, in or after effecting a tackle, uses any part of their body forcefully to bend or apply unnecessary pressure to the head and/or neck and/or spinal column of the tackled player so as to keep the tackled player at a disadvantage in or after the tackle," read the notes.

Mamo and Kelepi Tanginoa will both sit out Friday's West Yorkshire derby between Castleford and Wakefield after receiving one-game bans.

Leroy Cudjoe, right, in action in Perpignan. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Tigers centre Mamo has been charged with grade A disputing a decision, while Trinity forward Tanginoa was sanctioned for grade A dangerous contact.

Interim Hull KR head coach Danny McGuire has been dealt another selection blow after prop Korbin Sims was handed a one-match suspension for grade B dangerous contact, ruling him out of Thursday's trip to Wigan Warriors.