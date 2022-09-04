'Disgusting' Hull embarrass Brett Hodgson as Hull KR make mockery of 16-man squad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull FC's Scott Taylor tries to get at Hull KR's Albert Vete (Picture: John Rushton/SWPix.com)

The Black and Whites’ coach admitted his team did not apply themselves well enough as the visitors beat them with six tries to one in front of nearly 17,000 fans at the MKM Stadium.

Will Tate scored two tries for Rovers and there were also touchdowns for Ryan Hall, Ethan Ryan, Elliot Minchella and Albert Vete, the latter on his final appearance for the club.

Rowan Milnes kicked five conversions and a penalty while Luke Gale’s first-half try was the solitary reply for the home side.

Hull KR's Ethan Ryan brushes aside Hull FC's Ellis Longstaff (Picture: John Rushton/SWPix.com)

Hodgson admitted: “That was disgusting. To put in a performance like that is not acceptable.

“We’re under no illusions that just wasn’t good enough for this club. That’s going to hurt for a long, long time.

“It’s still very raw but we’ve had a tough end to the season, today pretty much epitomises what we’ve done at the end of the year. For us to not put in a better account of ourselves is just not OK.”

Hodgson added: “We had one more 80-minute to get up for today and we faced a team that has faced plenty of adversity themselves. We can’t use adversity as an excuse.”

Rovers interim coach Danny McGuire praised the passion and commitment of his players after injuries and suspension forced him to name a matchday squad of 16 instead of the permitted 17.

McGuire said that decision had been questioned but insisted it was not mind games. He said: “It was legitimate. We’ve had a fair few setbacks this year with injuries.”

McGuire will hand over the reins to Australian Willie Peters and thinks the new coach will not find the squad lacking passion and commitment.

McGuire admitted: “(The players) probably surprised me how well they linked up together, we have had that many position changes I thought we played some really good stuff.