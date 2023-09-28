Doncaster RLFC chasing Super League dream after ending eight-year stay in League 1

Carl Hall expects Doncaster to begin the IMG era as a lower B club but the Championship new boys have aspirations to one day join the elite of Super League.

The Dons took the first step last weekend by defeating North Wales Crusaders in the League 1 promotion final to end their eight-year stay in the third tier.

Doncaster join the Championship ahead of the introduction of a new grading system that will assess clubs across a range of criteria from on-field performance to catchment to determine the make-up of an initial 12-team Super League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The South Yorkshire club will be towards the back of the queue when grading comes into effect from 2025 but Hall believes the potential is there.

"I think we'll be a lower B club at the moment," the Dons chief executive told The Yorkshire Post.

"We've certainly got the facilities and the infrastructure behind the scenes with the media, marketing and commercial.

"We're in a big catchment area on our own. Becoming a city probably helps us as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We score alright in a lot of them but there's plenty of room for improvement for this club.

Carl Hall lifts the League 1 promotion trophy aloft. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We're still a firm believer that what you do out on the field generates everything else. If we can continue to do OK on the field, increase our crowds and commercial reach, and IMG come knocking on the door to say we're ready, we'll know we've deserved it."

Whereas Keighley Cougars vehemently opposed the decision to scrap automatic promotion and relegation at the top of the sport, the new system offers hope to clubs like Doncaster.

Hall's ultimate goal is to get the Dons into a position where they can achieve Super League status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's the dream for every club," he added. "There's no reason why we couldn't achieve that. Whether I'm around by the time we do it, who knows.

It was a day to remember for Doncaster and their fans. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We'll work really hard on the things we need to work on, listen to the people we need to listen to and do what we've got to do – but certainly the club warrants to be up there.

"We saw what the Challenge Cup semi-finals were like here. We're all striving to get this place full and make the city proud of the rugby league team."

A crowd in excess of 2,500 watched Doncaster defeat in-form North Wales 18-6 in last Sunday's final at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a series of painful play-off defeats – including coming up short in the previous two promotion finals – it was a feeling of relief for Hall at the full-time hooter.

Albert Vete, Mahe Fonua and Bureta Faraimo all joined Doncaster's promotion push. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"At the level we're at, we've all got to work hard and make memories you can't buy," he said.

"It was certainly nerve-racking because we know what these finals can produce. We were confident in the players but it was a final and anything can happen.

"You know you're that close and until the final whistle goes, you never know what's going to happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We did it and I'm just so proud of the players and coaching staff. They deserve all the credit they get."

Hall, who first moved to Doncaster from his native New Zealand in 1988, was the driving force behind the club’s ambition to return to the Championship.

The 54-year-old helped save the club from going under in 2009 and has been the chief executive for the past 10 years.

Richard Horne led the Dons back to the Championship. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"The club has given me everything," he said. "It's been a journey but hopefully we're paying them back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The club means the world to me. We just keep striving to make it better every day.

"We're doing OK. This club fell into financial difficulties but for the last decade now we've been sweet, which is something I'm really proud of."

The Dons will enjoy a promotion celebration on Friday night but the hard work for their Championship return has already begun.

The club made a series of high-profile additions on their way to promotion, including Brett Ferres and Mahe Fonua.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Hall insists Doncaster will not make big-name signings for the sake of it as they assemble a squad capable of competing in the Championship.

"We've had that many players contacting us wanting to come but we had to wait until we knew what we were doing and didn't want to try tempt fate," said Hall.

"The big thing with (head coach) Richard Horne and (assistant) Chris Plume is that they don't always bring the best players to the club. They've got to fit in with our culture and be good people.

"I think we've got to be a bit smarter on recruitment and look at players that can play multiple positions just to cover us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All three of us want the same thing but ultimately the coach has the final say on who comes through the door. I'm pretty sure he'll bring me a list and send me on my way to try bring them to the club."

While it is all change in Super League, automatic promotion and relegation will continue between the Championship and League 1.

Hall knows that Doncaster must walk before they can run in pursuit of their top-flight dream.

"Survival is the goal," he said looking ahead to 2024. "The longer we're in the Championship, the more forceful we'll become.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're under no illusions how tough it's going to be. We want to stay in it next year and once you're up to speed with it, you can continue to grow and flourish.