Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity were fresh from a statement win over defending Super League champions Wigan Warriors but their injury crisis caught up with them on Friday night in a 34-10 loss.

Wakefield's play-off hopes have taken a hit following three defeats during a tough run of fixtures against top-four opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Powell saw enough at Craven Park to leave him encouraged for the business end of the season with a healthier squad.

"We were a little bit off at the start of the second half but I thought our attitude overall was great," said the Trinity boss, who saw Jake Trueman leave the field with a shoulder injury.

"I thought we had a real dig in the first half. There wasn't much between the teams.

"The four-week period we've just had caught up with us a little bit with the number of players we have had out injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The next period is a crucial one for us and I don’t want us to blow up. I'm stressing to the boys, 'Don't let tonight rattle you'.

Wakefield played their part in a watchable contest. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"Hull KR were a little bit rattled in the first half."

Rovers pulled away after the interval to complete their 15th win in 16 games, making it their best-ever start to a league campaign.

Willie Peters has told his team to savour the achievement after stretching their lead at the top of Super League to six points.

"We talk about milestones and celebrating them along the way," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers marched on at Craven Park. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"At the start of the year, I told the players this team could leave a legacy to stand for some time. It’s important the players enjoy what they have done.