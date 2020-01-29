Double blow for Huddersfield Giants on eve of new Super League campaign

Huddersfield Giants have lost two players to suspension - before the season has even begun.

Centre Jordan Turner will miss Saturday’s Super League opener at Catalans Dragons after receiving a one-game ban and half-back Tom Holmes has also received the same punishment.

Huddersfield Giants' Tom Holmes (PIC: SWPIX)

The experienced Turner, 31, was originally handed a two-match penalty notice following the charge of a Grade C dangerous contact on Wakefield Trinity’s Alex Walker in last week’s friendly.

He pleaded guilty but successfully challenged the grading and it was reduced to a Grade B meaning he only serves one-game and will be back for their opening home fixture against Leeds Rhinos the following Sunday.

Team-mate Holmes was found guilty of a Grade B high tackle in the same game and will also be unavailable for selection in France.

Giants head coach Simon Woolford is already missing full-back Ashton Golding after he suffered a hamstring injury in the costly friendly against Trinity.