DANNY ADDY has played in World Cups and celebrated promotion to Super League – but nothing quite compares to captaining Featherstone Rovers at Wembley.

The former Hull KR and Scotland forward will realise a lifelong dream when he leads his team out in Saturday's 1895 Cup final against York Knights, finally earning the chance to play on rugby league's grandest stage at the age of 34.

"I've been to watch before but have never played there," said Addy.

"I'm knocking on now so doubted whether this day would ever come.

"I know it's a different competition and not the Challenge Cup but it's still a big competition for this club.

"I'd be buzzing to get the win and lift that trophy at the end. To be the captain and lead the team out is a dream come true.

"I got promoted to Super League with Hull KR and have played in World Cups but this will be up there, if not the best moment."

York are favourites based on the Championship table, with Mark Applegarth's in-form team holding a four-point lead over their Yorkshire rivals after 11 rounds.

Danny Addy celebrates the semi-final win over Oldham. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

However, Featherstone have strung together four straight wins and take confidence from the fact they remain the only side to beat the Knights in their last 10 games.

"York are a good team and are playing well as well," said Addy, who is in his second season at Post Office Road.

"It's going to be the toughest game of the year so far. Being a cup game, anybody could win on the day.

"We're confident. We're backing ourselves to do a job on them.

Danny Addy is hoping to get his hands on the 1895 Cup this weekend. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It'd be great for the town and the fans. I know how passionate they are having been on the end of good and bad comments!

"There are some local lads in our team who want to do the town proud."

Featherstone and York will take to the field after the main event – the men’s Challenge Cup final between Hull KR and Warrington Wolves.

The Robins have come a long way since Addy departed at the end of 2019, a season that almost ended in relegation to the Championship.

Danny Addy spent three seasons with Hull KR. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

After watching his former club transform from also-rans to serious contenders, Addy is convinced they are ready to take the final step and end their 40-year wait for major silverware.

"I'm backing them," said the veteran, who started out at Bradford Bulls and later played for Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils.

"I've got a lot of mates in the Hull KR team but Sneydy (former Salford team-mate Marc Sneyd) has obviously just gone to Warrington so I'll be supporting him as well.

"They've done really well – since I left! I don't know whether it was me who wasn't good enough but it's a totally different club now.

"Hull FC were probably the bigger club when I was at KR but they've totally changed it around. They expect to win every game now no matter who they play.