Eamon O'Carroll leaves Bradford Bulls for Super League giants in huge blow to West Yorkshire club
The 37-year-old is understood to be on his way to 10-time champions St Helens.
O'Carroll took over at the end of last year and led Bradford to a third-place finish in his first season.
The former Catalans Dragons coach signed a contract extension until 2027 earlier this year but leaves just days after the play-off semi-final defeat to Toulouse Olympique.
Bradford CEO Jason Hirst said: "Eamon informed me this week that he wanted to accept an opportunity to work at a full-time Super League club.
"While somewhat surprised and naturally disappointed at his resignation, I and the club sympathise with, understand and respect his desire to work closer to his family home in the north west to allow him to spend more quality time with his young family.
"On behalf of everyone at the Bradford Bulls, I sincerely thank him for his hard work, conscientiousness and achievements this past year and wish him nothing but the absolute best in his future coaching career.
“Our recruitment process to acquire the services of another quality coach is already under way, with the club extremely confident that given our on and off-field successes these last two years, we will have no shortage of quality applicants."
O’Carroll added: "I am grateful for the opportunity Bradford have given me and I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here.
"I feel between everyone at the club, the board, the volunteers, the players and staff, we have made huge strides forward this year and that is something I will look back on and be proud of.
"I think it is a really exciting time for the club and it is ready to take that next step and I hope the supporters and sponsors see that and get on board. I look forward to watching as a fan and seeing the club progress."
