Powell has helped transform Trinity's fortunes since being identified by owner Matt Ellis as the coach to lead the club back to Super League.

The 60-year-old guided Wakefield to the Championship treble in his first season and has quickly established the Belle Vue outfit as play-off contenders on their return to the top flight.

Assistant coach Michael Shenton has also been rewarded with a four-year extension, while Ste Mills becomes the club's new director of rugby after impressing in his role as recruitment and salary cap manager.

Mills has signed a deal until the end of 2031 in a move that underlines Wakefield's commitment to long-term planning and provides further stability behind the scenes.

Powell believes the club are on the verge of "something special".

"Signing this contract was probably the easiest decision I've had to make in my whole career," said Powell, whose side sit one point adrift of the top six with five rounds remaining.

"I have felt at home at this club since I came and I'm really enjoying building something special in conjunction with Matt and his family.

Daryl Powell has committed to Wakefield long-term. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"The players have been outstanding and my backroom team is second to none. I feel we have a big opportunity to do something special over the coming years and I'm really looking forward to building on the excellent platform we have laid down.

"The way I felt supported during my family’s difficulty this year meant the world to me and I intend on paying back to the unbelievable owners we have at the club.

"Alongside this, I'm feeling really connected to the fanbase and that makes a big difference for any head coach. We have a powerful arrow of everyone at the club pointing in the same direction. We have a big year this year which sets us up for long-term success in all areas of the club."

Shenton joined Powell's coaching team at the end of 2023 after a spell as Hull FC's head of emerging talent.

Michael Shenton is loving life at Belle Vue. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The 39-year-old, who was Powell's captain at Castleford Tigers, shares the head coach's excitement about what lies ahead.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to extend my contract," said Shenton.

"To have the opportunity to coach professional rugby is a privilege in itself but at a club with the ambition of Wakey makes it that bit more special.

"The coaching staff and playing group are class to work with so it was an incredibly easy decision to extend.

Ste Mills has played a leading role in Wakefield's resurgence. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"The club is growing all the time. You only have to come to our home games. The atmosphere is fast becoming one of the best in Super League and there are lots of people to take credit for that from Matt, the players and our supporters.

"This season has already had some really special moments and hopefully we have a few more in the coming months. I'm also excited to see what we can achieve in the future in the coming seasons as well."

Led by Mills, Wakefield's recruitment plans for 2026 are in full swing, with Jazz Tevaga and Tyson Smoothy among the players on their way to Belle Vue.

Mills has stressed that Trinity are only scratching the surface of their potential.

"I'm really proud to be stepping up as director of rugby here at Wakefield Trinity," he said.

"This club has become a big part of my life in such a short space of time. To be given the chance to stay through until the end of 2031 is something I don't take lightly.

"We've got big plans and I can't wait to keep working with everyone at the club to push Wakefield forward. I'd like to thank Matt, Craig (Barrass, chief executive) and all the Ellis family for trusting me in this position.