Elliot Minchella disciplinary verdict given as Hull KR captain discovers Super League play-off fate

Hull KR's chances of reaching a maiden Super League Grand Final have been dealt a major blow after the club failed to reduce Elliot Minchella's two-match suspension.

The independent tribunal's decision to reject the appeal means the influential KR captain will sit out next week's play-off semi-final at Craven Park.

Rovers contested the grading of the grade C head contact charge – which was at the higher end of the scale – at a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday evening but were unsuccessful.

“The independent operational rules tribunal have upheld a grade C head contact charge served to Hull KR’s Elliot Minchella arising from their round 26 Betfred Super League fixture at Leigh, meaning he will be unavailable for their semi-final next Friday,” read a statement.

“Minchella had been charged on September 16 with grade C head contact, which carried a two-match suspension because of his previous record.

“He served the first match of that ban in Hull KR’s round 27 victory over Leeds Rhinos last Friday, and the independent operational rules tribunal rejected a challenge against the grading – meaning he still has one match to serve.”

Minchella was guilty of catching Matt Moylan high as the Leigh Leopards full-back fell to the ground after dropping a high kick.

The loose forward was only sin-binned on the night but the challenge was deemed worthy of a two-game ban by the match review panel, a punishment that will stand following Tuesday’s verdict.

Elliot Minchella was sin-binned in the closing stages of the win against Leigh. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Minchella has led from the front throughout a stellar season that has featured an England debut and selection in the Super League Dream Team.

The 28-year-old has missed just three games in 2024 but the Robins must find a way without him if they are to book a place at Old Trafford.