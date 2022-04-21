Elliot Minchella hands Hull KR major boost by signing new long-term deal

Minchella was in the final few months of the three-year contract he signed at the end of 2019 and there was no shortage of interest in the Rovers vice-captain as clubs prepare to enter the recruitment market.

But the Robins have secured Minchella's future until at least the end of 2026, representing a statement by the club and player following Tony Smith's shock decision to leave Craven Park.

"I’m happy where I am and since I’ve joined the club both the people at Hull KR and the fans have welcomed me," he said.

"I love it here. I’m very happy to commit for the next four years. It’s an exciting time at the club.

"I want to thank Tony for bringing me to the club. He was the one who gave me the opportunity to play Super League again. If it wasn’t for that I wouldn’t be here now.

"I’m looking forward to the future and we’re going to have a new coach. We all rip in and buy in now and we’ll all do the same for the next man in charge.

"It’s very positive at the moment and we want to keep building. I’ll be doing everything I can to help us be successful."

Minchella joined Rovers from Bradford Bulls and was among the club's top performers in his debut season.

The 26-year-old missed virtually the entire 2021 campaign due to a serious knee injury but made his comeback at the start of this year and has quickly rediscovered his best form.

Minchella has spent the past two and a half years commuting from Bradford but plans to find a house in the city after pledging his future to Hull KR.

"I think me and my family will move over to Hull and I think that’s a big part of it," he added.

"For the next four years, we’re absolutely buying into the Hull KR way of life and that excites me.

"I'm fully committed to the club and my future at Hull KR.

"As much as there’s a lot of talent in the group - it’s the group of players as human beings that's the best part.

"The talent is there but it’s also a great group to be around. Everybody’s friends and there are no egos.