Elliot Minchella reflects on Hull KR's perfect start and surprising calming influences

If rugby league fans were asked to describe Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Michael McIlorum, 'calm' would not be the first word that comes to mind.

Both players are renowned for their fiercely competitive nature and aggressive playing style but there is more to them than meets the eye.

Waerea-Hargreaves and McIlorum have quickly changed perceptions inside the Hull KR camp since walking through the door at Craven Park, exuding a sense of serenity that flies in the face of their reputations.

The veteran pair's contributions to KR's perfect start may appear modest on the surface but dig a little deeper and their influence has been immeasurable.

Rovers captain Elliot Minchella said: "They've added loads to us. They've brought a lot of experience, toughness and aggression – but also some calmness.

"That even surprised me. You can get carried away with yourselves thinking what people coming in are going to be like but some of them have been the complete opposite, which is good.

"They've had a calming effect on the group. Those older heads have been there and done it before and that rubs off on everybody else.

"In the big moments in big games, it's good to have those calm heads around because people don't get too frantic. You remember what you're there to do.

Elliot Minchella, left, has talked up the influence of Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, right. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Right now it's working but there will be lots of twists and turns along the way. We've just got to stay consistent."

Waerea-Hargreaves and McIlorum joined a team that were in need of some fatherly guidance after falling agonisingly short in Super League last year, missing out on the League Leaders' Shield by two points before losing to Wigan Warriors in the Grand Final.

With their help, the Robins have kicked off the 2025 season with seven straight wins to show they are here to stay.

"Some teams do drop off (after losing a Grand Final) but I think it's a mentality thing and the standards within the group," said Minchella. "That comes from the board and trickles down to the coaching staff and us as players.

Hull KR have won every game so far this year. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We've got ambitions to get back to where we were at the end of last year and win rather than lose.

"It's made us hungrier. When you get so close to something like losing in finals, for me and the group, it just makes you want it even more.

"That's what we've said internally but to do that you've got to perform week in, week out. We're not looking at what happens in October or further down the line; it's about the following week and Huddersfield away."

Rovers will head to the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday in high spirits after ending Leigh Leopards' unbeaten record in emphatic fashion.

Elliot Minchella was typically influential in his milestone match. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The 30-0 drubbing, which followed a commanding win at St Helens in another top-of-the-table clash, gave the early leaders a three-point advantage over their nearest challengers.

As excitement levels in east Hull continue to rise, Willie Peters' side are staying grounded.

"If you'd told us before the year this is where we'd be, of course we'd have been pleased," said Minchella.

"It's important to recognise and celebrate little wins along the way. We're proud to nil a team like Leigh. They're a great side and have had a really good start.

"But we're not getting carried away. We're five rounds in and you don't win anything in March.

"We're happy with where we are but, like I say, there will be loads of twists and turns during the rest of the year – injuries, suspensions, loss of form. That'll be the case with all teams.

The Hull rivals will lock horns twice next month. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We're pleased with this performance – but it's only March."

Minchella has been on the journey since the start having been handed a lifeline by the Robins at the end of 2019.

A long spell in the lower leagues proved to be the making of the loose forward, who on Sunday brought up a century of Super League appearances 12 years on from his debut with Leeds Rhinos.

"At one point I probably didn't think I'd get past six," said the 2024 Dream Team member, referencing his acrimonious departure from Leeds.

"I'm very proud to make 100 Super League appearances. The club gave me the chance to play Super League again and I'd like to think I've taken it with both hands.

"I'm loving it and I'll just keep knocking them off."

The influential skipper will be front and centre again this weekend when Rovers take on winless Huddersfield.

KR could be forgiven for looking past the Giants and towards a mouthwatering April – which kicks off with a Challenge Cup quarter-final derby at Hull FC – but Peters' ever-evolving team are not falling into that trap.

"The cup draw is exciting but we can't afford to look too far ahead," said Minchella.

"We know what's coming and will let the people on the terraces talk about that. We'll talk about it in a fortnight but right now it's about Huddersfield.

"They're chasing a win and are going to be hungry. They're back at home and it's going to be another test for us.