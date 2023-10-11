Elliot Wallis leaves Castleford Tigers for Huddersfield Giants in swap deal with Innes Senior

Castleford Tigers winger Elliot Wallis has completed a permanent switch to Huddersfield Giants in a swap deal that sees Innes Senior move to Wheldon Road on a one-year loan.

Wallis, who began his career with Hull KR, scored four tries in 13 games after earning a contract for 2023 through his performances for the reserves.

The 23-year-old will compete with Adam Swift and Sam Halsall for a wing spot in Ian Watson’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’m absolutely over the moon to have a long-term deal penned in with the Giants,” said Wallis, who has committed to the club until the end of 2027.

"I’ve been here, there and everywhere over the past few years and I'm grateful to get the opportunity to settle in somewhere.

"The plans and ideas they had for me and the future correlated perfectly with my personal goals. It was an offer I couldn't refuse.

"The first thing Watto and myself spoke about was my areas to improve. His attention to detail is exactly what you want from coach and this gave me a new excitement for my own development. I'm really looking forward to getting started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whilst I'm at Huddersfield I will be working my hardest to hopefully bring some silverware home to the Giants fans."

Innes Senior has moved across West Yorkshire to Castleford. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Senior has scored 22 tries in 58 appearances for the Giants, while he also crossed 15 times in 32 outings during loan spells with Wakefield Trinity.

The Ireland international becomes Castleford's ninth signing for the 2024 season.

"It’s all happened really quickly," said Senior. "I only had word of it a week or two ago so I’m really excited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From the back end of last year, I really needed a breath of fresh air and somewhere new. I’ve seen a lot of young players coming to Cas with the signing announcements and that’s something that excites me and I want to be a part of.

Elliot Wallis has gone the other way to Huddersfield. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"I pride myself on my effort – the kick chases, the scrambling defence. I want to really showcase my ability.