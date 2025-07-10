Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Airlie Birds sit one point behind sixth-placed Trinity after suffering a third defeat in four games last time out against St Helens.

Still searching for a first home win under Cartwright, Hull have not tasted victory at the MKM Stadium in almost 12 months – but the Australian is embracing the pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got to enjoy the position we're in," said Cartwright.

"If you're scared of it or run away from it, you're not going to be in the contest. We've got to embrace and enjoy the challenge in front of us.

"Everyone in the game loves playing in big occasions and this is one of those.

"Wakefield are a really good side. They throw the ball around and really test you defensively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They've got plenty of resolve. They've beaten some good sides and, like us, are in most games right till the final whistle. Those sides are always dangerous opposition."

Hull remain in touch with the top six despite a form slump. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Hull, who finished joint bottom with London Broncos last year, surpassed their 2024 points tally just five games into the Cartwright era and remain firmly in the play-off hunt despite patchy form.

Their next challenge is to bounce back from defeat on a short turnaround as they look to stay in the top-six mix.

"There's no time to think about it or feel sorry for ourselves," added Cartwright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got 10 games to go and will attack every game. We've got an opportunity to play semi-final football, which I don't think many people thought we would do at the start of the year.

Cade Cust shows his disappointment at the end of the St Helens game. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We're going to be judged on what happens after the last game but we're probably a 'pass' mark at the moment. We're sitting at 50/50 win-loss. In the NRL if you end up with that, you generally play in the semi-finals at the end of the year.