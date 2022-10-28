Emotional England star Victor Radley expresses Yorkshire pride ahead of special outing in Sheffield
After immersing himself in the local culture by enjoying a pub lunch at the Hare and Hounds in Hoyland, Victor Radley is bracing himself for an emotional occasion when he represents England in his father's home city.
The Australian qualifies for England through his dad, Nigel, who moved from Yorkshire to Sydney in the 1980s.
Nigel Radley was born in Sheffield and raised in nearby Hoyland, an area of the county England's new loose forward was itching to visit during the World Cup.
Radley Snr touched down in England on the eve of the final group game against Greece and will be in attendance at Bramall Lane on Saturday with Victor's brother, Harry, and some old friends.
Most Popular
The Sydney Roosters star, who turned his back on Australia and future State of Origin opportunities to represent England, had to hold back the tears as he prepared to represent his family name in Sheffield on the biggest stage of all.
"I am quite emotional, to be honest," said Radley after the captain’s run at Bramall Lane on Friday morning.
"Probably not to my dad – I'm not going to go kiss him and hug him – but I'm an emotional person and it's something I've thought about.
"Hearing what they've spoken about, I know I've made the right decision.
"It's going to be a proud moment to do it for them and something I'll look back on for the rest of my life. I'm happy I've done it.
"When I chose to play for England, I looked forward to this Sheffield game and playing in front of my old man.
"Now it's here, it's a big occasion for the family but I'm going out to do my part for the team. I'm sure after the game I'll see everyone and have about 20 pints."
Radley is making the most of his time in Yorkshire, visiting the roots of his late coalmining grandfather Derrick.
The 24-year-old, who won the man of the match award on his Test debut against Samoa on the opening weekend, will leave a memento behind when he eventually heads home.
"When I first got here I stayed here for a few days and we went to the Hare and Hounds in Hoyland for a feed," he said.
"I met my grandma once and my granddad a few times but both have passed away.
"They both lived in Hoyland but when I was in the pub when I first got here, a lot of people knew Derrick and that was really special.
"The type of person he was, I know why I am who I am but he would have been so proud.
"I think I'm going to put the Samoan jersey up in the working men's club in Hoyland."
Radley Snr, whose beloved Sheffield Wednesday are playing across the city at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon, remains a fiercely passionate Yorkshireman – but there is no chance of him being overwhelmed by the occasion.
"He's not that emotional, to tell the truth," said Radley.
"He'll be proud with his mates, looking around thinking ‘this is alright’, but he's not too emotional.
"It's just a game, he'll love it, he won't say too much or tell me he loves me but he'll really enjoy it and I'll look forward to seeing him afterwards."
After playing long minutes in the first two games, Radley admits the thought of being rested for the match in Sheffield had crossed his mind.
However, England head coach Shaun Wane has shown his sentimental side.
"I spoke to Waney and mentioned it to him after the Samoa game and said I'd be happy to do whatever the team needs me to do," added Radley. "But I've got like 60 people coming from all over the world to Sheffield for this game.
"At the same time, my dad would have seen me play next week anyway so it makes no difference but Waney has been really good and he said he wouldn't do that to me.
"He's got me playing this week. I want to play every game for England."
England are virtually assured of top spot in Group A after recording big wins over Samoa and France.
There is growing optimism that Wane's men can go all the way in the home tournament and end 50 years of hurt.
Radley, who has played with and against the best players at the World Cup back home in the NRL, is convinced England will be celebrating at Old Trafford on November 19.
"I know we can match the best teams," he said.
"I've been blown away with how resilient and mentally strong this England side is, and the belief we've got for each other.
"I knew they would be anyway but jeez, it's part of the England culture to go hard and I've loved that. That's why I think we're going to win."