'Emphatic' Leeds Rhinos on right end of a rout as Castleford Tigers collapse

David Fusitu’a marked his 150th career appearance with a hat-trick as Leeds ended their Super League campaign with a comfortable win over Castleford.

Rohan Smith’s men had been humiliated in their previous two games by Wigan and Catalans but they proved far too strong for the Tigers at Headingley.

Full-back Luke Hooley opened the scoring and Fusitu’a added a second before fellow wideman Derrell Olpherts claimed a third and Jack Sinfield’s first try for Leeds made it 22-0 at half-time.

Fusitu’a scored twice early in the second half to complete his treble before Sam Lisone and Sam Walters also went over while Rhyse Martin kicked seven conversions from eight attempts.

Hat-trick hero: David Fusitu’a marked his 150th appearance in perfect style as Leeds Rhinos finished a difficult season on a high. (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Leeds handed debuts to academy graduates Alfie Edgell and Tom Nicholson-Watton off the bench during the second half while Castleford teenager Fletcher Rooney made his first senior appearance as their starting full-back.

The Rhinos were desperate to return to winning ways after losing 50-0 to Wigan at Headingley before a 61-0 hammering at the hands of Catalans Dragons in Perpignan last Saturday.

After a balanced opening, they began to enjoy a period of pressure on their opponents’ line and a clever kick by Sinfield forced a repeat set from which they opened the scoring.

A fine handling sequence saw Leeds work the ball through several pairs of hands and culminated in Hooley showing some neat footwork to evade the Castleford defence and dive over the line.

Martin converted the try and Leeds scored again in the 20th minute through Fusitu’a.

Centre Harry Newman found the winger with an exquisite pass and Fusitu’a finished off in clinical fashion for a try which Martin converted from a difficult angle.

That made it 12-0 and Leeds went close to a third try minute when prop Mikolaj Oledzki was held up over the line.

The hosts continued to probe and were rewarded in the 30th minute when Olpherts collected possession and showed impressive strength to hold off a Tigers defender as he slid over the line in the left corner.

Martin’s conversion attempt rebounded off a post but Leeds claimed their fourth try when Sinfield intercepted Jacob Miller’s errant pass and dived under the posts.

Martin converted to make it 22-0 at the break and two minutes into the second half Leeds scored again when Sinfield’s pinpoint kick was caught and grounded by Fusitu’a in the right corner.

Rival props Lisone and Liam Watts were then sinbinned following an off-the-ball skirmish and the Rhinos soon scored again when Fusitu’a took another pass from Newman to touch down.

Lisone charged through the Castleford defence to score in the 58th minute before fellow prop Walters marked his final appearance for Leeds by diving over with Martin kicking his seventh conversion.

Rhinos boss Smith said: “It was emphatic, there was a real drive and determination from the first whistle.

“It shows the spirit, mostly from the young blokes who have been bashed from pillar to post.

"We ended the season as well as we could have, it couldn’t have gone any better.”

Cas boss Ward countered: “It was very disappointing to go out the way we did, without any fight of urgency.