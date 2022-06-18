England celebrate George Williams' try. (Picture: SWPix.com)

It was scrappy and disjointed at times, which was to be expected in his side's first game of the year and only the third of his two-and-a-half-year tenure.

But he would have taken a lot from a committed and professional display that helped him answer some questions about England's World Cup hopefuls.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Bateman and Tommy Makinson were among the standout performers, two players already guaranteed places in Wane's squad for the tournament.

Sam Tomkins leads England out at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. (Picture: SWPix.com)

For those on the fringes, Saturday's mid-season international in Warrington was a World Cup audition in England's penultimate hit-out.

Ironically, the biggest winner was a man representing the All Stars.

Leeds Rhinos hooker Kruise Leeming, who made his England debut against France last October, had the look of a man determined to prove a point after being overlooked by Wane.

He produced a lively performance and was arguably the best of the four hookers on show to boost his World Cup hopes.

Jake Wardle touches down on his England debut. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The fixture does not have Test match status but both teams were littered with players aiming to play in the global tournament in England this autumn.

It was a flat atmosphere at the Halliwell Jones Stadium - reflecting the widespread apathy for the fixture - and a sedate start on the field.

Leeds prop Matt Prior tried to get the crowd going with a big shot on Alex Walmsley and Brodie Croft showcased his talent with a jinking run through the England defence.

The All Stars half-back knocked on just short of the line later in the set, a let-off for an England team still easing themselves into the match.

George Williams races clear to score. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Wane's side were enterprising with the ball, seemingly intent on keeping a big All Stars pack on the move.

The opening try came on 11 minutes and it was a moment to remember for debutant Jake Wardle.

England shifted the ball out to the left edge where Sam Tomkins showed fast hands to put Wardle over.

It was a big opportunity for Wardle up against Rhyse Martin - playing out of position at centre - and the Huddersfield Giants man was in no mood to pass it up.

It was a fiery contest at times. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Wardle injected himself into the action at every opportunity with his dangerous running a feature of the first half.

Prior gave Leeds a scare when he left the field in clear discomfort nursing an apparent sternum injury and did not return.

England were not picture perfect - far from it - with recalled former Rhinos centre Kallum Watkins guilty of two errors in quick succession.

But Wane's men carried more threat than their opponents in the first half and were celebrating a second try just before the half-hour mark.

Makinson laid the platform with a typically bustling run and quick play the ball, allowing Bateman to burst straight through the heart of the All Stars defence.

The back-rower showed the presence of mind to find a faster man in support, the much-maligned George Williams on hand to finish despite the best efforts of Croft.

The Warrington Wolves half-back visibly grew in confidence, almost laying on a second try for Wardle with a neat kick in behind.

England took a 12-0 lead into the break, a fair reflection of a first half that belonged to Wane's team.

A man who demands high standards, Wane would have called for more from his players in the second half.

It was a positive start, Bateman displaying impressive strength to touch down under pressure from three defenders, although the video referee took some convincing.

There was no evidence that England put the cue on the rack but the All Stars went on to enjoy their best spell of the match all the same.

England scrambled well to crowd out Kelepi Tanginoa after Croft sent the Wakefield Trinity forward clear, although Wane would not have been overly impressed with the initial defending on the left edge.

Leeming injected life into proceedings, doing his World Cup chances no harm in the process.

He took advantage of sloppy marker play by opposite number Paul McShane to create another opportunity from deep, although once again the All Stars lacked a clinical edge.

The try eventually came 15 minutes from time as England became increasingly ragged and ill-disciplined.

A series of penalties gave the All Stars perfect field position and they finally found a way through thanks to quick thinking from Leeming, the hooker working the short side from a tap to give Shaun Kenny-Dowall the chance to put Ken Sio over in the corner.

The concession sparked England back into life, Wane's side going on to dominate the final 10 minutes without success.

There was still time for Makinson to deliver another reminder of his all-round ability, the St Helens winger denying Martin with a superb last-ditch tackle.

England: Tomkins, Makinson, Watkins, Wardle, Hall, Welsby, Williams, Walmsley, McIlorum, Cooper, Farrell, McMeeken, Bateman.

Substitutes: McShane, Batchelor, Lees, Oledzki.

All Stars: Mata'utia, Sio, Martin, Kenny-Dowall, Fonua, Miller, Croft, Sao, Clark, Tetevano, Edwards, Tanginoa, Prior.

Substitutes: Leeming, Lovodua, Satae, Fifita.