England assistant Andy Last picks out Mikey Lewis and Harry Newman qualities ahead of England bows

England assistant coach Andy Last has backed Mikey Lewis and Harry Newman to make an impact on the international stage after getting their opportunity for the series against Tonga.

Both players were included in Shaun Wane's 40-man squad in April but missed out on selection for the clash with France.

Lewis made the final 19 and had a front-row seat at the Halliwell Jones Stadium as George Williams and Harry Smith ripped the French apart in a 64-0 rout.

Williams' two-game suspension opens the door for Lewis to partner Smith in the halves in the opening Test at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday.

The playmaker was one of Hull KR's standout performers in a promising season for the Craven Park club as he continues to enhance his burgeoning reputation.

Last expects the enthusiasm of Lewis and Newman – the two uncapped players in Wane's squad – to be infectious.

"The freshness of those two guys being in the team is really going to benefit some of the senior guys," said Last.

"Mikey has been exceptional this year for Hull Kingston Rovers. He's played in various positions and I think that versatility across the spine is something that has helped him get selected.

Mikey Lewis is poised to make his England debut. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"His dynamic running game and fearless approach to competing hard in the contest is something that really excites us as a coaching staff. That put him in the thinking when it came to selecting a replacement for George Williams."

Newman has been backed by the England coaching staff following a frustrating campaign with Leeds Rhinos.

The injury-hit centre enjoyed his most productive season since 2019 in terms of games played but struggled to find his best form in a faltering side, while his temperament has also been questioned.

Newman now has the chance to prove himself in an England shirt.

Harry Newman is in line to make his international bow this weekend. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Harry has been on the cusp of playing international rugby but unfortunately his body has let him down previously," said Last.

"He seems to be on top of that now and is an exceptional talent. I'm just looking forward to seeing what he can do on the biggest stage which is Test match football against some very, very good players.

"He brings a great deal of strike to the team. He's explosive, quick and someone we want to get the ball to as much as possible. The more we're getting the ball in Harry's hands, the more dangerous he's going to be for us.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing what Harry can do at this next step up. He's excelled for Leeds and it's an opportunity for him to showcase his talents on the international stage."

Last's sacking by Castleford Tigers in August allowed him to fully focus on the three matches against Tonga.

The 42-year-old expects to benefit from the extra preparation time.

"I've kept myself busy with the England stuff watching every round of Super League and keeping abreast of the players in the best form," he said.

"It's been nice to spend a little bit of time chilling out and not in that day-to-day grind. It's probably the longest break I've had in season.